Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Menstruation is associated with an array of taboos in India. Though many known personalities like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Radhika Apte have tried to destigmatise periods and changes do have come, India has a long to go ahead in this regard. There are certain women who do have access to sanitary pads and they use unhygienic cloths during their monthly cycle. Then there are people who call themselves 'progressive' and still force women to refrain from coming to kitchen or entering temples while they are menstruating.

On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020, here we debunk some common myths surrounding periods that are of no relevance today.

Myth 1: Touching pickles during menstruation can turn it rotten.

Fact: Initially when sanitary pads were not introduced, women used to use cloths. Even today, ladies who cannot afford a sanitary pad use the same cloth again and again to tackle their menstruation. This is an unhygienic way of tackling menstruation that leads to accumulation of micro-organism in your hands and vaginal area too, causing infections. That is why women were not allowed to touch pickles during the old days. But if you are maintaining menstrual hygiene, you do not need to restrain yourself from touching anything. Also Read - Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019: Tips Every Woman Must Follow

Myth 2: Entering a temple while you are menstruating can make God unhappy.

Fact: The base of this myth is that women are considered unclean during their periods and therefore they are banned from visiting holy places. But that is not at all true. Menstruation is just a biological process like every other functions that human body performs. So, one should not associated it with cleanliness or religious sentiments. Every human has a right to worship and go anywhere they wish.

Myth 3: Women should not sleep on bed while they are menstruating.

Fact: Using a cloth as a sanitary napkin can increase the chances of leakage and that’s why women were not allowed to sleep on bed during their monthly periods. However, now this does not hold any relevance specially in urban sectors as there is an array of ways to avoid staining even during the heavy flow.