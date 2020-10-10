We cannot emphasize enough how significant good mental health is. It ensures your overall well being and helps you manage everyday difficulty in the most healthy way. A disturbed emotional or psychological state can take away the enjoyment from your life and can throw you in the darkness that can further make you feel lonely, stressed, depressed and can push you towards committing suicide. There is a lot of stigmas attached to mental health conditions and that creates a barrier in the timely diagnosis of these conditions leading to increased prevalence of death due to the psychological disorders. To prevent these occurrences, here we tell you 5 easiest ways to boost your mental health. Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2020: History And Significance of The Day

Surround Yourself With Positivity

This is in your control. You need to stay miles away from any kind of negativity as it contributes to mental health problems. Be a self-motivator and understand self-worth. You are unique and can achieve everything in life. This is what you need to tell yourself. Always think about the positives of a situation and try to look for the solution. You may fail once or twice or even multiple times but your failure will only help in becoming successful as you would know at the end what’s not working for you. Be generous to yourself and build confidence to deal with anything. Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2020: Here is How The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Contributed to a Disturbed Mental State

Exercise

We know this is the most commonly advised thing to do to improve mental health. But, that’s only because it is therapeutic and plays a significant role in boosting your psychological health. When you indulge in exercise, your body releases mood-boosting and stress-relieving hormones called endorphins, that help in feeling fresh and happy. Exercise is a powerful antidote to depression, stress, and anxiety. You can also do yoga asanas to calm your mind and make it stress-free. Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2020: Beware of Early Signs of These Common Psychological Conditions

Eat Mental Health Boosting Foods

Foods are basically categorized into two parts namely healthy and unhealthy foods. Eating unhealthy food items like sugary drinks, pizza, white bread, fried and grilled food, pastries, cookies, French fries, etc. not only affects your physical health but mental health too. They can block your ability to think positively and would create toxins in the body that can cause inflammation, reduce your body cells’ ability to absorb nutrients, etc. This can further lead to symptoms like anxiety and depression. That’s why you must include healthy food in your daily diet and nourish your brain. Having carbohydrate-rich food items increases the secretion of serotonin that has a calming effect on your mind. Eating protein-rich foods helps in the secretion of norepinephrine, dopamine, and tyrosine that help you remain alert. Also, including food items rich in omega-3 fatty acids in your daily diet can improve mood and help in better cognitive function.

Share Your Feelings

Keeping your emotions and feelings to yourself can lead to an accumulation of toxins in the body and that contributes to stress and anxiety. To improve your emotional well-being, you need to confide to people you trust. Talk to them, share what you feel, and listen to what they advise. Believe us, you will feel much better. Also, socializing makes you feel happy and relaxed. We are a social animal and so must keep interacting. Without socializing, we cannot exist.

Sleep Enough

Sleep a significant part of our lives. It serves various purposes. It not only repairs your damaged cells and helps in healing but also keeps your mind functional. Without taking proper sleep, you won’t be able to concentrate, think, and act. A lack of enough sleep can affect your psychological health in ways you cannot even imagine. Sleep deprivation creates stress, headache, and harms your mood. Therefore, you must practice good habits to get better sleep. Do not expose your eyes to blue light an hour before bedtime and restrict yourself from having caffeine-containing drinks in the morning and at night too.