World Mental Health Day 2023: Why Festive Seasons Are Hard For People With Stress And Anxiety?

World Mental Health Day 2023: Festivals are a creative method to commemorate and share with our loved ones the important events and feelings in our life. However what if this causes anxiety, comparisons, and a sense of inadequacy instead of happiness?

World Mental Health Day 2023: Why mentally ill patients get worse during the festive season. Why are holidays hard for people with mental illness? The holiday season is often considered a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness. However, for individuals with mental illness, this time of year can bring unique challenges that may exacerbate their conditions. Dr. Shradha Malik- CEO and founder of Athena Behavioral Health said, “It is important to understand that the festive season can be especially hard for people with mental illness for several reasons, contributing to the reported worsening of their conditions. 64% of people with mental illness report holidays make their conditions worse.” The festivities may also be upsetting, particularly for those who are grieving, as it may serve as a reminder of the loved ones who have passed away.

How Festive Seasons Are Worst For Mentally Ill Patients?

Increased Stress Levels: The holiday season is often associated with added stressors such as financial strain, social expectations, and the pressure to create a picture-perfect holiday experience. This heightened stress can be particularly triggering for individuals with mental illnesses like anxiety and depression, potentially worsening their symptoms. Loneliness And Isolation: Despite the emphasis on togetherness, many people with mental illness experience heightened feelings of loneliness and isolation during the holidays. They may struggle to connect with friends and family or feel left out of gatherings due to stigma or their condition’s impact on their ability to socialize. Disrupted Routine: For individuals managing mental health conditions, maintaining a structured daily routine is often crucial. The holiday season often disrupts these routines, with irregular working hours, travel, and changes in sleep patterns. This disruption can destabilize their mental health and lead to worsening symptoms. Increased Substance Use: Festive celebrations often involve alcohol and other substances, which can be particularly problematic for those with mental illnesses, especially those struggling with addiction. Increased substance use during the holidays can exacerbate existing mental health issues. Holiday Trauma: For some individuals, the holiday season may be associated with traumatic or distressing memories. These memories can resurface during this time, causing emotional distress and worsening mental health. Lack of Professional Support: Many mental health professionals take time off during the holidays, making it more challenging for individuals to access the support they need. This gap in care can lead to a deterioration in their condition.

To address these challenges, it is crucial for individuals with mental illness and their loved ones to plan ahead. They can prioritize self-care, maintain open communication, and seek support from mental health professionals or support groups. Additionally, society as a whole can work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and promote understanding and empathy during the holiday season

