Music is therapeutic. It does not only give you pleasure but heals your mind and body too. It brings contentment and positive thoughts. You must have noticed a sudden flow of energy after listening to your favourite music or tune. This is because it has a magical impact on your brain and entire body. Music has both physical and psychological effects on your body. From relaxing the mind to managing pain, and energizing the body, there is an array of other potential ways through which it helps you be fit and healthy. Also Read - World Music Day 2020: What, Where And How The Day Came to be Celebrated

Improves memory and treats mental illness Also Read - Facebook And Instagram Users Can Now Add Songs to Their Posts From Music Label Saregama

Music stimulates your brain and slows down cognitive decline. It can help calm patients suffering from dementia. Listening to music triggers secretion of certain neurochemicals that are associated with brain functions. It can release dopamine, a chemical that creates a sense of pleasure. Music can also help in the secretion of serotonin and oxytocin, hormones responsible for improving immunity and reducing stress respectively.

Improves Heart Health And Boosts Performance

Listening to music can improve your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing rate. Also, a relaxing tune can reduce your fatigue and maintain muscle endurance. Music has found to enhance physical performance. It increases efficiency and do not let you feel exertion.

Improves mood and motivates you

Music is associated with arousal and good mood. According to a study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology, listening to music stimulates the secretion of happy hormones in the body and that’s what brings down the cortisol level. As a result, you feel happy and cheerful. Also, listening to fast-paced music can motivate you to work harder. It can increase your work efficiency by around 10 per cent.