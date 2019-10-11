In India, more than 135 million people were affected by obesity in 2018. This is what a study published in the journal Diabetes & Metabolism Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews has revealed. If we talk about its world-wide prevalence, more than 1.9 billion adults were obese in the year 2016, according to WHO. The data is concerning enough and needs global attention.

That is the reason, the World Obesity Federation took the initiative in 2015 and announced a worldwide campaign called World Obesity Day, which is observed on October 11 every year. This day aims to make people aware of the debilitating effects of obesity and help them with practical ways to have a healthy weight.

The most common reasons behind obesity are a sedentary lifestyle and intake of unhealthy food. Today, on the occasion of World Obesity Day 2019, here we tell you how a simple food, garlic can help you lose weight and be healthy.

Boosts metabolism

A good metabolism is required for the effective breakdown of food and generation of energy. Garlic helps in increasing your body’s ability to burn calories effectively and assist in weight loss. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, garlic contains certain compounds that are known to increase the fat-burning process.

Increase satiety

This miracle food is known as appetite suppresser. The strong odor of garlic can stimulate your brain and increase the secretion of the satiety hormone called leptin. This is what makes you feel fuller for a long duration and prevents you from overeating.

Helps in proper digestion

Garlic is considered as an effective detoxifying agent, which helps in flushing out toxins and free radicals from the body. Toxins are associated with improper digestion and weight gain. This means that a daily intake of garlic can help you lose weight effectively.