World Oral Health Day: Step-by-Step Daily Routine to Follow For Good Dental Hygiene

Oral health is just another of those things that tends to take a back seat. This oral health day, check on your everyday dental routine for hygienic practises.

World Oral Health day is celebrated every year on March 20. This day commemorates the idea of spreading more awareness about dental care, oral hygiene etc. Brushing teeth twice a day is one rule that we have been taught since childhood. But os that enough? When dental care is not taken properly, it may eventually also take a toll on other organs and cause health issues. Here is a basic step-by-step routine for dental care.

Oral Care: 5-Step Routine For Hygenic Dental Health

Brushing Twice a day – Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Brush the chewing surfaces and the back of your front teeth. Brush for at least two minutes, twice a day (morning and night). Floss daily: Take about 18 inches of dental floss and wrap the ends around your fingers. Gently insert the floss between your teeth, curving it into a C shape. Slide the floss up and down against each tooth, including below the gumline. Use a clean section of floss for each tooth. Floss all your teeth, including the back ones. Rinse with mouthwash: After brushing and flossing, rinse your mouth with an antimicrobial mouthwash. Swish the mouthwash around your mouth for about 30 seconds. Clean your tongue: Use a tongue scraper or the bristles of your toothbrush to clean your tongue. Gently scrape or brush your tongue from back to front to remove bacteria and freshen your breath. Rinse your mouth afterward. Visit your dentist regularly: Schedule regular dental check-ups and cleanings with your dentist. Follow your dentist’s recommendations for how often you should have a check-up (usually every six months).

In addition to this routine, it’s important to maintain a healthy diet, limit sugary and acidic foods and beverages, and avoid tobacco products. Remember to replace your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if the bristles become frayed. If you have specific dental concerns or conditions, consult with

your dentist for personalized advice and recommendations.

