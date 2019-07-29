Water is one of the most vital elements responsible for our daily body functions. In fact, our very survival depends on it, as every tissue, cell, and organ of the body requires water for smooth functioning. Not only is it the basic building material of cells, but it also provides several other health benefits. Therefore, staying hydrated is one of the most important things to follow, in order to be healthy.

Every individual human body varies in its needs of nutrition and fluids. The age, weight, gender, level of physical activity and the climate you live in determines the adequate water intake requirements of a person. Adequate hydration is critical to ensure that the body remains active and energised to perform its daily tasks. Apart from water, there are various healthy and natural sources of rehydration which not only contain essential nutrients and electrolytes but also supply the body with, sodium, vitamin, probiotics, and minerals.

Water helps regulate body temperature keeps parts of the body moisturised and hydrated. Constant rehydration is critical as the body constantly utilizes water, the blood becomes concentrated triggering the kidneys to retain water, resulting in less urination. As the blood thickens, it creates difficulty for the body to maintain the blood pressure. This increases the risk of exhaustion or collapsing due to dehydration. Dr Mahera Valiulla, HOD, Executive health check department, Saifee Hospital ORS which can help one can remain hydrated naturally.

Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) –One of the most popular and extensively practiced methods to treat dehydration, ORS comprises a formula that is a mix of salts, glucose, and important minerals rich in electrolytes (sodium and potassium) mixed with water for fast and effective rehydration. These salts are available in the form of tablets (formulated to the oral rehydration standards of WHO (World Health Organisation), as well as powders, both of which can be dissolved in normal drinking water and consumed. ORS can also be prepared at home.

Symptoms of Dehydration are:

• Thirsty

• Headache

• Dry Skin

• Fatigue

• Dark coloured urine

• Dizziness

• Confusion