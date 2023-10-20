World Osteoporosis Day 2023: 8 Yoga Poses to Boost Bone Density And Improve Body Posture

Home

Yoga is an excellent form of exercise that has been proven to be effective in strengthening the bones and maintaining the body posture.

World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20th each year to raise awareness about osteoporosis, a condition characterised by the weakening of bones, which can lead to an increased risk of fractures. Due to increasing sedentary lifestyles, improper food habits and lack of care of the body, the health of the bones are affected. The areas of the body that are mostly affected by osteoporosis are the hips, wrists and spine, affecting posture and bone density. Well, yoga is an excellent form of exercise that has been proven to be effective in strengthening the bones and maintaining the body posture. Here are five asanas that you must try or recommend to someone suffering from osteoporosis:

8 Yoga Asanas For Bone Health And Correct Posture

Tadasana (Mountain Pose): Stand tall with your feet together. This pose helps improve posture and balance, which is essential for bone health. Vrikhasana (Tree Pose): This standing balance pose strengthens the bones in your legs, hips and spine. Virabhadrasana II (Warior II Pose): This pose strengthens the legs, hips and spine and it can help with balance and stability Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): This backbend pose can help improve spinal flexibility and strengthen the back muscles, which support the spine. Salabhasana (Locust Pose): This pose strengthens the lower back, buttocks and the muscles around the spine, helping to support the spine. Sukhasana (Easy pose) and Padmasana (Lotus Pose): These seated poses can help with hip flexibility and maintaining good posture. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): This pose strengthens the lower back, buttocks and thighs while improving flexibility in the spine. Balasana (Child’s Pose): A resting pose that can help relieve stress and promote relaxation, which is essential for overall health.

Remember that when practicing yoga for bone health, it’s important to focus on proper aliment and technique to prevent any risk of injury.

