World Osteoporosis Day is a global campaign which is observed on October 20 every year. It is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of good bone health, the importance of the day, and how osteoporosis can affect your health drastically.

It is a condition that affects your bones and makes them extremely weak. Osteoporosis increases the size of small spaces called honeycomb in the bones. This is what reduces your bone’s density and makes them lose strength. In the initial phase, the condition doesn’t show any symptoms. The signs including receding gums, weakened grip strength, and brittle nails appear after it has affected you majorly. Being old and hitting menopause increases your risk of developing osteoporosis. On the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day, here we share some easy tips to prevent the condition.

Eat calcium-rich food

Present in cheese, milk, yogurt, etc. calcium is the major nutrient found in bones. It provides bones, structure, and strength. You should have at least one meal rich in calcium every day.

Add vitamin D and K rich food in your diet

Calcium, which is necessary for your bone health needs vitamin D for its absorption in the body. In the absence of this nutrient, there will be no point in increasing the level of calcium in the body. According to a study published in the journal Age and Ageing, vitamin D deficiency affects around one billion people around the world every year. Vitamin K helps you prevent the loss of calcium from bones. It works by helping a protein called osteocalcin to bind with minerals in bones. You can have cheese, egg yolks, soy milk, fish, green leafy vegetables, meat, etc. to have enough of vitamin D and K in the body.

Maintain a healthy weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is important as it will help you keep your bone health good. According to a study published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal and Neuronal Interactions, being underweight can lead to reduced bone density and bone loss. Whereas obesity is associated with reduced bone quality and high susceptibility to have fractures. Therefore, it is essential to indulge in some form of physical activity every day.