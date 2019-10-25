Talk about Italian cuisine and it is impossible not to mention pasta. It has become one of the most popular food items in Indian kitchens and is a go-to dish amongst millennials. Every year, October 25 is observed as the World Pasta Day. It aims at making people eat pasta and understand its cultural and culinary importance. The day was brought into existence back in 1995. And since then, people all around the world celebrate the day by making their favourite pasta. Are you also a pasta lover? Well, before you get busy experimenting with various pasta recipes in your kitchen we, on this World Pasta Day, present to you 5 interesting facts about pasta.

There are more than 600 different shapes

According to the International Pasta Organization, there are more than 600 different shapes of pasta produced throughout the world.

Eating pasta makes you happy

Eating pasta will make you happier! It’s true. The carbohydrates in pasta increase the body’s production of serotonin, which is a happy hormone that triggers the feeling of happiness and well-being.

Pasta is healthy

Since ages, pasta has been known to be a meal good for your body. The primary reason being, it’s a good source of protein and carbohydrates and releases energy required to fuel up.

Grains used for pasta

A favorite of many; the grains used for making pasta is wheat or whole wheat! You will be glad to know that there are healthier alternatives available as well and you can make pasta with barley, rice, and even corn that can be prepared with various types of vegetables.

Italians eat pasta the most

As you’d expect, Italy is the country that eats the most amount of pasta worldwide.