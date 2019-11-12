World Pneumonia Day 2019 is a global campaign that is observed on November 12 every year. It is celebrated to make people aware of this inflammatory disorder of the lungs, its causes, preventive measures, and available treatment options. World Pneumonia Day aims at reducing the prevalence of the disease. It is quite unfortunate that on the 10th World Pneumonia Day, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the hospital battling against pneumonia at the age of 90. She complained of having breathing issues yesterday night after which she was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital. Today, on World Pneumonia Day, we tell you about some of the effective home remedies to manage the condition.

Saltwater gargle

Doing gargling with warm salt water can help you get rid of the mucus present in the throat. It can also help in killing the bacteria and getting relief from the irritation caused by the infection. All you need to do is to mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water. Gargle for 30 seconds and spit it out. You must do this thrice a day.

Consume peppermint tea

Being a decongestant, peppermint tea can help you expel mucus. Also, it is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that can be good for getting relief from the inflammation in the air sacs. Peppermint tea is also extremely refreshing and will make you feel good.

Have turmeric tea

Turmeric tea help in case you are having chest pain due to pneumonia. Having anti-inflammatory properties, it can help you get rid of the inflammation. Notable, turmeric is associated with antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, that can be beneficial during pneumonia to fight against the microbes. To make turmeric tea, you need to add a teaspoon of turmeric in 3-4 cups of boiling water. Let the turmeric stay for 10 minutes and then strain the liquid. You can add a pinch of black pepper in the tea before having it.