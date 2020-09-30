We all do various things to keep our skin healthy and glowing everyday. But what you do for your skin after waking up every morning defines the health of your skin. Every day, if you follow a routine in the morning for the skin, one that suits its type, you will see the difference in a few days. Also Read - Skincare Tip of The Day: 5 Hidden Benefits of Honey to Amp Your Beauty Game

We all know the importance of nighttime skincare, but a solid morning routine is just as crucial. Nighttime skincare aims to address skin issues before the regenerative process of sleep begins, but daytime skincare is all about protection and preservation. You can't create a youthful complexion later on, you can only maintain the one you have now.

Your skin needs constant care and attention. The more you look after the needs of the skin, the more healthy and radiant it is. It is very important to have a skincare routine for the day and night. The products needed also need to be varied. A healthy skincare routine that can be followed every morning can help prevent skin issues and give you glowing skin.

There could be easy steps to the most effective morning skincare regimen, but let’s be real, nobody’s got time for that. If all you can do each morning is hit the high notes listed below, you’re well on your way to a flawless face all day long.

These are the following skincare routine everyone should follow in the morning:

Wash your face with fresh cold water after waking up: Washing your face with cold water closes your pores on the skin. It soothes the skin when you wash your face with it first thing in the morning. Cold water also works as an anti-wrinkle agent, slows down the skin ageing process and makes your skin tight and youthful. Cold water is also beneficial for protecting the skin layer from the harmful rays of the sun. Washing your face with cold water in the morning also helps in cleaning the excess oil from your face.