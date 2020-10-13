The most beautiful phase in a woman’s life is nine months of her pregnancy. It is the phase where she experiences a lot of joy, happiness, and excitement. During the nine months of pregnancy, women go through lots of changes be it physical or emotional. Pregnancy also brings along some hormonal changes that can lead to many skin problems. Pregnancy-related hormone changes also bring about skin issues such as frequent breakouts of acne, itchy skin, and pigmentation that are generally temporary but can cause a lot of trouble. During the pregnancy, some women glow like anything while many look pale and dull. To cope up with the skin problems during this period, you need to maintain a beauty routine to achieve a great glow on your face. Also Read - Facemasks & Skincare: Why Change in Weather Causes Skin Irritation, Here’s How You Can Fight it

Here are some tips you can follow during pregnancy for healthy skin:

● During pregnancy, it is very common to experience itching, especially in the abdomen area, as the blood supply to the skin increases. To reduce that, avoid using any chemical products. Instead use natural products such as aloe vera gel, almond oil, and coconut oil to keep your skin soft, supple, healthy, and nourished.

● During pregnancy, your body needs to stay hydrated all the time for a natural and beautiful glow on your face. This will prevent your skin from drying out. This will also help you flush out all the toxins from your body. A good amount of water will ensure sufficient amniotic fluid in your body which is important for the comfort of your baby.

● Many pregnant women develop itchy and persistent stretch marks especially on the belly and breast areas during pregnancy. To reduce these stretch marks, apply topical creams on high-risk areas, such as the stomach, throughout the pregnancy. You can also use natural moisturizers, such as coconut oil, olive oil, or aloe vera gel, early in your pregnancy to get the best results.

● If somebody’s skin is oily and acne-prone, there are high chances that she will experience worse breakouts during the first trimester of pregnancy. So use a product that contains glycolic acid, alpha hydroxy acid, topical erythromycin after the recommendation of a dermatologist.

● Always exfoliate your skin with a scrub two or three times a week. Make sure you wash your face with a good face wash every day. Some homemade face packs will also work for a natural glow on the face.

● Due to hormonal changes during the pregnancy, some women experience pigmentation on cheeks, forehead, neck, and even on the armpits. To reduce these pigmentations, apply lemon juice mixed with cucumber juice on the spots a few times a day. You can also use a honey oat mask for exfoliation followed by a face pack made of turmeric and raw milk to lighten the spots on the skin.

● The most important skin-care routine to follow during pregnancy is to moisturize your skin with at least SPF 15, and with broad-spectrum protection that works against both UVA and UVB rays. During the pregnancy, elevated hormone levels trigger the multiplication of pigment cells, which causes facial blotchiness, to avoid this discoloration use sunscreen daily.

● Many pregnant women have dry skin, hair fall, cracked lips, and heels at some stage during their pregnancy. Milk cream, coconut oil, and wheat germ oil are especially useful for combating dry and cracked skin during this time. Also, apply wheat germ oil which is a rich source of essential vitamins and fatty acids, to your nipples to prevent dryness.