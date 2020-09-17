When it comes to skincare, we spend a lot of time trying to make our face glow and look refreshing but we forget that skin under your eyes needs different care as it is one of the most delicate areas on our face. It is thinner and is easily neglected while following a basic skincare routine. The skin around our eyes has fewer oil glands in comparison to the rest of the face. As we grow older, the skin loses collagen and elastin and the proteins found in our skin. This makes the skin under our eyes dry. Also Read - Here is How to Use Castor Oil to Get Rid of Dark Circles

There are various factors associated with the onset of dark circles under the eyes and baggy eyes such as lack of sleep or poor sleeping habits, allergies hyperpigmentation, constricted blood vessels, thinning of the skin under or/and around the eyes, reduced levels of fatty tissue around the eyes, anaemia, overexposure to sunlight, frequent rubbing of the eyes, ageing, smoking, thyroid conditions and dehydration. In some people, genetics also plays a vital role in the development of dark circles or baggy eyes.

To help you reduce dark circles and baggy eyes, Dr. Ajay Rana, a world-renowned Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician and Founder Director of ILAMED has shared some effective tips that you can follow and get the positive result. Read further to know about them.

To prevent the blood from accumulating under the eyes as it leads to darker under eye colour, it is essential to tap massage lightly with fingers twice in a day. Please keep in mind that you don’t need to rub it.

Cucumber has a skin-energising and mild astringent properties that can help you get rid of dark circles and baggy eyes. For this, refrigerate fresh cucumber and cut it into thick slices. Apply these slices over your eyes and leave for 10 minutes. You can gently tap the cucumber juice that remains over eyelids using fingertips.

To reduce the appearance of dark circles and baggy eyes, it is important to keep flushing out toxins from your body constantly. To do that, you should drink at least 10-12 glasses of water daily.

Potato is a great remedy for dark circles and swollen eyes. It contains enzymes with astringent properties. These enzymes can help you reduce inflammation and tighten the skin. For this, cut a potato into slices, prick and keep in the refrigerator. Apply this daily over the eyelids for 10 minutes and then rinse with water. Apply a good under eye cream after applying potatoes.

Dark circles and baggy eyes are caused by increased pigment, either from rubbing or from sun damage.In this case, use topical lightening agents such as vitamin C, kojic acid, and licorice extract. These agents help to decrease skin pigmentation, ultimately resulting in the lightening of the dark circles. Use a broad-spectrum physical sunscreen that contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

Use caffeinated tea bags under your eyes to reduce dark circles and bags. The caffeine in the tea contains powerful antioxidants and increases blood flow to the skin. It also protects against UV rays and slows down the aging process. Steep two tea bags for 3 to 5 minutes. Keep the tea bags in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Then, squeeze out the extra liquid and apply to your under-eye area and leave the tea bags on for 15 to 30 minutes.

Add retinol cream to your skincare routine. Retinol can improve collagen deficiency in your body. Apply retinol to your skin once a day, about a half hour after washing the face.

Tomatoes make for an excellent exfoliating agent, which is very effective to reduce dark circles and baggy eyes. For this, mix lemon juice and fresh tomato juice and massage the eye area with this daily. Leave the toner for about 20 minutes and wash with coconut water.

Sleep well and take less stress as insomnia and stress are the two causes of dark circles and baggy eyes.

Mix coconut oil and almond oil and massage gently in circular motion around the eyes. Leave for about an hour. You can apply this daily or can also apply face masks to reduce dark circles and swollen eyes.

Please consult your dermatologist & physician for proper guidance, if your dark circles & baggy eyes can’t be reduced using natural remedies as mentioned above.