World Rum Day: 5 Rum Recipes That You Will Absolutely Love

Did you know what’s common between a Pina colada, Daiquiri, and a Mojito? It’s the presence of the much-loved spirit, Rum! It’s a versatile spirit that works well in and out of the glass. When produced properly, carefully, and traditionally, rum, a spirit distilled from the sugar cane plant, is fruity, full-bodied, and aromatic. With consumer preferences shifting toward discernment, legacy, and craft, this island spirit is fast becoming synonymous with elegance, and the premiumization of rum has finally arrived.Also Read - Bizarre! A peg of rum saves a dying man in Delhi!

These are the rum recipes you should try, and the collection showcases rum’s full potential. You’ll be on your way to rum bar nirvana in no time if you master the basic recipes. Also Read - Not Another Beer Song, Rum Song: Best tribute to Old Monk Rum ever!

Have a rum-tastic weekend as it’s World Rum Day!

Golden Dark Rum Cake Also Read - #Dont Hurry: Cruzan rum wants you to slow down and savour your life

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped walnuts,

500gms package yellow cake mix,

100gms package instant vanilla pudding mix,

4 eggs,

½ cup water,

½ cup vegetable oil,

½ cup Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum,

½ cup butter,

¼ cup water,

1 cup white sugar,

Process:

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Coat a 10-inch Bundt pan with cooking spray and flour. Distribute the chopped nuts equally across the bottom of the pan.

Combine cake mix and pudding mix in a large mixing bowl. Blend in the eggs, 1/2 cup water, oil, and 1/2 cup rum. In the pan, pour the batter over the chopped nuts. Bake for 60 minutes in a preheated oven. Allow for 10 minutes in the pan before turning out onto a serving dish.

Glaze the top and sides using a brush. Allow the cake to absorb the glaze until it is completely absorbed. To create the glaze, mix butter, 1/4 cup water, and 1 cup sugar in a pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat and continue to cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and add 1/2 cup Bootz Jamaica Dark Rum.

Jamaican Rum Balls

Ingredients:

4 cups Vanilla crushed Wafers

1 cup Pecan; crushed

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum

2 tablespoon Cocoa Powder

1 tablespoon strong coffee

1 1/2 teaspoon Coconut extract

1 cup Icing Sugar

1 container Chocolate chips

2 tablespoon Shortening

Process:

Crush vanilla wafers and pecans into a powder-like mixture in a food processor or blender. Combine vanilla wafers, pecans, corn syrup, Bootz rum, cocoa powder, coffee, and coconut extract in a mixer or food processor.

Roll the mixture into balls after coating your hands with icing sugar. Roll the balls in icing sugar for a fast finish. Melt chocolate chips and shortening together over low heat in a small saucepan or a double boiler for a beautiful candy-like finish.

If the chocolate becomes too thick, extra shortening may be required. Roll the balls in the chocolate mixture gently and set them on waxed paper or a greased glass dish to dry.

Rum Bars

Ingredients:

4 ½ cups chopped pecans, divided

1 cup butter or margarine, softened

2 ¼ cups firmly packed brown sugar

4 eggs

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 cups candied red cherries, chopped

1 ½ cups chopped candied pineapple

½ cup chopped candied citron

Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum (as per taste)

Process:

Set aside 3 cups of pecans in a greased 15- x 10- x 1-inch jellyroll pan. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter; gradually add the sugar, beating thoroughly after each addition.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla extract. Gradually add the flour, stirring constantly. Pour batter into the prepared pan. In a large mixing basin, combine cherries, pineapple, citron, and remaining pecans; toss well.

Press the candied fruit mixture gently into the batter. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes at 350°F, or until gently browned. Allow to cool somewhat before cutting into 2- x 1-inch bars. Pour Bootz rum over each bar. To mellow, store rum bars in sealed containers for 2 to 3 weeks.

Tiramisu

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Sugar

½ cup espresso

1 tablespoon Bootz Dark Jamaica Rum

14 ladyfingers (About 25gms)

1 Ltr vanilla ice cream

Process

Take a bowl, dissolve sugar in the espresso. Add Bootz rum and chill for a while. Dip the ladyfingers in the espresso, one at a time and arrange them nicely at the bottom of an 8-by-8 inch baking pan.

Trim the ladyfingers if necessary. Beat the vanilla ice cream for about 2 minutes until it’s soft but still holds its shape. Spread it over the ladyfingers and form a smooth surface.

Freeze it overnight until it’s nice and firm. To prevent the overnight freezer burn, wrap it in plastic.

Let soften slightly and serve.

Banana rum sundae

Ingredients

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1-pint vanilla ice cream

2 bananas, sliced

¼ pecans, chopped

¼ cup Bootz Dark Jamaica rum

Process

Take a bowl, add heavy cream and sugar to it. Beat until soft peaks form.

Divide bananas, ice cream, pecans, whipped cream, and Bootz rum into bowls accordingly and serve!