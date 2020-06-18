World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2020: Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited disorders that occur due to mutation in the gene that is responsible for signalling your body to make haemoglobin and enable red blood cells (RBCs) to carry oxygen. Normally, RBCs are round in shape and easily move through the blood vessels. In the case of sickle cell disease, RBCs are of sickled shape and that’s why get stuck in small blood vessels and blocks the flow of oxygen to different parts of the body. Also Read - World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2020: All You Need to Know About Importance of The Day

Sickle cell disease is characterised by various symptoms including anaemia, episodes of pain, swelling, frequent infections, delayed puberty, vision problem etc. These signs usually appear when a child is approximately 5 years of age. Also Read - World Sickle Cell Day: This is What You Must Know About This Blood Disorder

Sickle cell disease can lead to a host of complications if the patient is medicated or treated on time. These complications may include a stroke, pulmonary hypertension, acute chest syndrome, blindness, leg ulcer and various other debilitating conditions. To prevent their occurrence, you can adopt certain lifestyle changes and try some home remedies apart from taking medical help. Read further to know about them.

Eat food rich in folic acid

Bone marrow makes new red blood cells and it requires folic acid or folate to perform its function. Therefore, it is significant to add food containing this nutrient in your daily diet. To do that, you can eat legumes, eggs, citrus fruits, broccoli, asparagus etc. You can also take folic acid supplements.

Keep yourself hydrated

Dehydration is known to increase oxygen deficiency in the body and it can raise your risk of developing sickle cell disease complications. If you are suffering from this disease, you must drink at least 8 glasses of water every day.

Avoid exposing yourself to extreme temperature

Due to sickle shape red blood cells, your body already lacks oxygen and energy. In this case, if you expose yourself to extreme temperatures, you will get exhausted easily and may even need oxygen supply. Extreme heat or cold can increase your chances of developing sickle cell crisis.