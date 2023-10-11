Home

World Sight Day To Be Observed On 12 October

LOVE YOUR EYES AT WORK is the theme of this year.

With the vision to create awareness about Visual impairment among the masses, the Department is observing the World Sight Day on 12th October 2023. (Image: www.iapb.org)

World Sight Day: World Sight Day, observed annually on the second Thursday of October, is a global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment. This year it falls on 12th October. LOVE YOUR EYES AT WORK is the theme of this year. This World Sight Day, our focus is on helping people understand the importance of protecting their vision in the workplace and calling on business leaders to prioritise the eye health of workers, everywhere.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India is the nodal department to look after all the development agenda of Persons with Disabilities in the country. With the vision to create awareness about Visual impairment among the masses, the Department is observing World Sight Day on 12th October 2023, through the institutions associated with it by conducting various events across the country.

