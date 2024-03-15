Home

World Sleep Day 2024: 5 Rituals to Follow For a Restful Night

Should you drink coffee before sleep? Does light have effect on sleep cycle? Experts explain why it is important to have a proper sleep hygiene and what rituals and habits one can adapt for good quality slumber.

World Sleep Day 2024: 5 Rituals to Follow For a Restful Night (Freepik)

Sleeping is one activity that falls quite low on the priority list. Yes, people have all sorts of conversations on why it is imperative to have good 7-8 hours of sleep but how many of us follow it? Probably several of us are guilty of it. This contemporary era is all about moving forward and things are progressing, evolving at super speed and now we live in a hustle culture. This often leads to sleep deprivation and a prolonged period of lack of sleep will take a toll on physical and mental health. While the body is asleep, it goes into recovery mode. During those hours of rest, the body makes up for all the wear and tea of the day and preps the body for the next morning.

Apart from having proper sleep cycles, maintaining night-time rituals is important. One must also not ignore the importance of creating an environment that suitable for a good night’s sleep. There few habits that one should be mindful of like not having caffeine right before sleep, keep the lights off etc. Here is why following these night-time rituals is important.

SLEEP DAY: 5 NIGHT-TIME RITUALS TO FOLLOW FOR A GOOD QUALITY SLEEP

Should you consume coffee before sleep? Consuming caffeine or coffee before sleep disrupts your natural sleep cycle. Caffeine is a stimulant that blocks the sleep-inducing effects of adenosine, a neurotransmitter responsible for promoting sleep. Speaking exclusively with India.com, Dr Prashant Makhija, a Neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, explained that drinking it before bedtime can delay the onset of sleep, reduce total sleep time, and decrease sleep quality. It’s advisable to avoid caffeine several hours before bedtime to allow your body to wind down naturally. Turn Off the Lights: Sleeping with lights off is indeed beneficial for quality sleep. Darkness signals the body to produce melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Exposure to light, especially blue light from screens, suppresses melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Creating a dark environment can optimize melatonin release, promoting deeper and more restorative sleep. Meditation: Practicing relaxation techniques before bed, such as meditation or deep breathing, can help calm the mind and prepare the body for sleep. For a restful night, calming the anxiety, lowering the day’s stress just before bed is always necessary. Limiting Screentime: Doomscrolling, specially before bed time is a common practice in this digitally driven world. While we may think that we are relaxing watching those reels or reading something on smartphones, tablets etc, it actually is not a healthy practice for the brain and body. According Dr. Makhija, minimising exposure to screens and stimulating activities close to bedtime can also enhance sleep quality. Creating a relaxing bedtime routine can signal to your body that it’s time to wind down and prepare for restorative sleep. Avoid Intense Workouts: Exercising is ofcourse healthy but there is a time and place for everything. High-intensity physical exercise close to bedtime should be avoided as it elevates heart rate and makes it difficult to fall asleep. As per several studies and research, experts usually suggest to not go for intense workouts at night as a part of good sleep hygiene.

Ideal conditions for a good night’s sleep include a comfortable and supportive mattress and pillow, a quiet environment free from distractions, a cool room temperature, and a consistent sleep schedule.

