Observed every year on December 5, World Soil Day is a global campaign. It is celebrated annually to raise awareness about the need to conserve soil and improve the sustainability of the future generation. World Soil Day also aims to spread awareness about significance of soil on earth and the association between the growing population and soil erosion. The theme of World Soil Day 2019 is “Stop Soil Erosion, Save our Future”.

How to conserve soil?

Soil conservation is important to increase or at least maintain the fertility of the soil, which is necessary for the growth of plants. There are various factors behind the loss of soil fertility. Some of them include their overuse, chemical contamination, salinization, etc. On the occasion of World Soil Day, here we tell you about certain ways to conserve soil.

Plant trees

Planting trees is one of the most efficient ways to conserve soil. As a plant grows, its roots tightly hold the soil and prevent its erosion by rain. The roots bind the soil and help in transpiring a huge amount of water.

Crop rotation

Growing a similar kind of crop throughout the year and even after that can make soil reduce their fertility and they will be easily eroded. That is why it is advised to use the process of crop rotation. If you know anyone who is indulged in farming, ask the person to plant and grow a series of different crops to prevent pathogens’ overgrowth and lack of soil fertility.

Terrace farming

The main reason for soil erosion is rain or flowing of water especially in the slopy areas with high velocity. Terrace farming actually reduces the speed and quantity of water flowing over the soil and thus prevent the erosion up to some level.