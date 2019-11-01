World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1. This annual event aims at spreading awareness about animal rights and the benefits of following a vegan diet. Coined in the year 1994, the term veganism is a dietary practice of abstaining from using animal products. Considered as one of the healthiest ways to live, a vegan diet is surrounded by various myths and misconceptions. Here we will bust them for you one by one.

Vegans are protein deficient

Well, it is true that non-vegetarian food like meat and eggs are rich in protein. But that does not mean that vegan food are deficient in this essential nutrient. Vegan food including broccoli, seaweed, peas, beans, pulses, spinach, etc. are also jam-packed with protein. You just need to be informed about what contains what and you are all set to be healthy.

Vegans lack enough calcium

This is not at all true. Though milk, cheese, and yogurt are considered as the major calcium provider, some vegan food also contains this nutrient. They include kale, spinach, dry fruits, nuts, etc.

Following a vegan diet means you will lose eight

No, this is a common misconception. Though a vegan diet is recommended to lose weight and it does work, eating vegan food rich in calories, fat and saturates will only increase your body weight.

Veganism is a disorder

This is bizarre. People usually confuse between anorexia, an eating disorder and veganism. The former occurs without your control on your body and habits. However, the latter is a deliberate move. Veganism is a healthy practice of being fit and protecting animals around us.

Following a vegan diet is not healthy for children

According to the British Dietetic Association, following a vegan diet is good for people of every age. It only benefits and doesn’t harm. You just need to make sure that your dietary habit is well planned and executed.