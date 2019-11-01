World Vegan Day is an annual event celebrated globally on November 1 every year. It aims at raising awareness about the rights of animals and the benefits of being a vegan. World Vegan Day was created by British animal rights activist, Louise Wallis in the year 1994. It was done to commemorate the 50th anniversary of The Vegan Societ in the UK.

Following a vegan diet is considered the healthiest way to live. It is basically a diet that does not include animal products. It consists of plan-based food like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, etc. A vegan diet is known to be associated with various health benefits. From reducing your susceptibility to type 2 diabetes to lowering blood pressure, and preventing stroke, a vegan diet does it all for you. On this World Vegan Day, here we give you some scientifically-proven reasons to be a vegan.

Helps you Lose weight

According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, those who follow a vegan diet have lower BMI then non-vegans. This is because food that comes under this diet is mainly low in calories and eating them cannot increase your blood sugar level and weight too.

Improves kidney function

One of the major reasons behind disruption in kidney function is an increase in blood sugar levels. And, a diet tends to lower your blood glucose level. Also, it can increase your insulin sensitivity, protecting you from the onset of type 2 diabetes, which is one of the reasons behind kidney damage.

Protects against some cancers

According to WHO, almost one-third of all cancers can be avoided through your diet and other lifestyle habits. A study published in the journal Scientific Reports has revealed that having legumes daily can reduce your risk of developing colorectal cancer. This is because legumes are jam-packed in nutrients like vitamin E, B, selenium, and lignans, which are known to have cancer-preventing properties. Also, eating soy products can protect you from breast cancer.