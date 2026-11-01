World Vegan Day 2026: Rediscovering India’s heirloom ingredients for a conscious Diwali feast

As Diwali approaches, India's culinary heritage offers plenty of inspiration for a more mindful festive menu. Discover the traditional plant-based ingredients that can make celebrations both flavourful and rooted in age-old food practices.

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Traditional Indian ingredients that can make Diwali celebrations more sustainable (PC: Meta AI)

Diwali is often associated with elaborate meals, boxes of sweets and the comforting aromas coming from Indian kitchens. But festive cooking does not always have to depend on refined ingredients or dairy-based products. As World Vegan Day is observed on November 1, the occasion offers a reason to look back at the traditional foods that have been part of Indian kitchens for generations. From indigenous grains and pulses to locally sourced oils, nuts and spices, these ingredients show how plant-based cooking can remain closely connected to India’s food heritage while making festive meals more mindful.

Ancient millets bring nutrition and flavour to festive sweets

Millets have been a part of the Indian diet for centuries and are now finding a place in modern festive recipes. Finger millet, barnyard millet and foxtail millet are among the traditional grains being used as alternatives to refined flour. Their distinct textures and earthy flavours make them suitable for both sweet and savoury preparations.

Finger millet, commonly known as ragi, is valued for its calcium and fibre content. Foxtail millet can be used to prepare thinai halwa while ragi flour works well in traditional sweets such as ragi manni. These grains can also be turned into ladoos, cookies and puddings. Using them in Diwali recipes brings variety to the menu while supporting the revival of traditional crops.

Indigenous pulses add protein to savoury snacks

Indian kitchens have a long history of using different pulses and legumes in everyday and festive cooking. Horse gram, black-eyed peas, moth beans, split green gram and unpolished chana dal are some ingredients that can add flavour and nutrition to Diwali snacks.

These pulses can be used to prepare namak pare, ukkarai and spiced crackers. Their natural earthy taste pairs well with cumin, coriander and black pepper. Horse gram is also known for its iron content and fibre. Instead of relying on heavily processed alternatives, home cooks can use traditional pulse flours to prepare filling plant-based appetisers for festive gatherings.

Cold-pressed oils offer traditional alternatives to dairy fats

Ghee is commonly used to give Indian sweets their familiar richness and aroma. However, plant-based cooking offers other options, including cold-pressed sesame oil, wood-pressed groundnut oil and unrefined coconut oil.

Traditional wooden presses, known as mara chekku, have long been used to extract oils. These methods connect modern kitchens with older food practices. Sesame oil can be used in preparations such as adhirasam while coconut and groundnut oils work well in curries and other festive dishes. Choosing the right oil can help bring out the natural flavours of ingredients without using dairy-based fats.

Indigenous spices make plant-based desserts more aromatic

Spices are essential to Indian festive cooking. Green cardamom, saffron, nutmeg, mace, cinnamon and fennel can add depth and fragrance to sweets and savoury dishes.

Plant-based milk made from ingredients such as almonds or cashews can be infused with cardamom, fennel seeds and rose petals to prepare alternatives to traditional kheer and rabri. These spices help create rich flavours without depending on dairy. They also reflect the diversity of India’s regional food traditions.

Heirloom rice varieties add character to festive meals

Rice is an important part of Indian celebrations and is often associated with prosperity and auspicious beginnings. Beyond basmati, traditional varieties such as mappillai samba, karuppu kavuni and poongar rice offer different flavours, colours and textures.

Karuppu kavuni, also known as black rice, is particularly valued for its deep colour and distinctive taste. These rice varieties can be used in sweet pongal, payasam and adhirasam. Pairing them with coconut milk, palm jaggery and toasted cashews can help create plant-based versions of familiar festive desserts. Choosing indigenous rice also supports awareness of India’s agricultural diversity.

Nuts and seed pastes create creamy dairy-free dishes

Nuts and seeds have traditionally been used to add richness to Indian gravies and sweets. Charmagaz, a mixture of melon, watermelon, pumpkin and cucumber seeds, along with charoli, poppy seeds and cashews, can be ground into smooth pastes. These ingredients can replace dairy cream in dishes such as korma and add a thick texture to desserts like badam halwa.