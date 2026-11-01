World Vegan Day 2026: What is nutritional yeast and ways to incorporate it to your diet

World Vegan Day is observed on November 1 every year to celebrate veganism and encourage people to explore plant-based food choices. While many people associate a vegan diet with fruits, vegetables, nuts, and dairy alternatives, there are several lesser-known ingredients that can make everyday meals more interesting and nutritious. One such ingredient is nutritional yeast, which has become increasingly popular among people who follow plant-based diets. Often called ‘nooch’, this yellow-coloured ingredient is known for its savoury, slightly cheesy flavour. It is used in everything from pasta and popcorn to soups and salads. But what exactly is nutritional yeast, and does it offer any nutritional benefits? Here’s everything you need to know about nutritional yeast.
Nutritional yeast is an inactive form of a type of yeast called Saccharomyces cerevisiae. It is grown, harvested, and heated to deactivate the yeast cells before being sold in the form of yellow flakes, granules, or powder.
Unlike baking yeast, nutritional yeast cannot make bread rise. It is mainly used as a seasoning or ingredient to add a savoury, nutty, and cheese-like flavour to food. This makes it particularly popular among vegans who want a dairy-free alternative to cheese.
Harvard Health Publishing explains, “Nutritional yeast is an inactivated strain of the fungus Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Some strains of this fungus cause bread to rise (baker’s yeast) while others turn sugars into alcohol to brew beer (brewer’s yeast).”
According to Cleveland Clinic, nutritional yeast contains protein, fibre and B vitamins. A two-tablespoon serving provides approximately 40 calories, 5 grams of protein and 2 grams of fibre. However, its nutritional value can vary depending on the brand and whether it is fortified.
Here are some of its potential nutritional benefits:
Nutritional yeast is easy to use and does not require any complicated cooking. You can add it to several everyday meals to improve their flavour.
Although nutritional yeast can be a useful addition to a balanced diet, it should not be treated as a replacement for essential supplements or a complete source of nutrition.
Harvard Health Publishing advises checking the label, particularly for fortified varieties, as some products contain high levels of added vitamins. People taking certain medications, including monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), should seek medical advice before consuming it.
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