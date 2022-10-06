World’s 50 Best Bars: The 14th edition of the World’s 50 Best Bars list was announced at a live awards ceremony held in Barcelona, Spain, on October 5. The list, published annually since 2009, is compiled by a panel of over 650 “experts” around the world and is related to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards. This year, the top position was taken by Paradiso in Barcelona, a cocktail bar hidden behind a pastrami shop in the Spanish city’s El Born district. It is for the first time that a bar outside London and New York has taken top spot.Also Read - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich- 5 Players To Watch Out For

Billed as a modern-day speakeasy – guests enter the bar via a fridge door and there is even another speakeasy housed within – Paradiso is known for its over-the-top cocktail presentations and dramatic serving rituals. A new addition to Paradiso’s cocktail menu is the Legacy Twist, a Daiquiri-like drink served in a hollowed out book. The No. 2 spot in World’s Best went to Tayer & Elementary, the London bar that mixes casual drinks in its industrial front half and more ambitious cocktails in the back. It was last year’s runner up, too. Third on the list was Sips, another Barcelona spot. Also Read - LIVE Football Transfer News: Paul Pogba Rejoins Juventus

SIDECAR FROM NEW DELHI ON THE WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS LIST

Sidecar, owned by the bartender and award-winning mixologist, Yangdup Lama, and Consultant and Beverage marketing expert Minakshi Singh, in New Delhi bagged the 26th spot on the list. Located in the famous M Block of Greater Kailash, this standalone bar has made a name for itself and is a favourite amongst Delhiites for its innovative cocktails. This is the second time that the bar has made it to the list. It is also the only bar in India to feature in the top 50 category. Also Read - Lionel Messi: 5 Facts About the Argentine You Probably Didn't Know

Singapore, however took the top spot in Asia, as the unveiling of the 51-100 ranking last week already marked Singapore as a prime cocktail destination. Jigger & Pony, ranking at No. 12, has been named The Best Bar in Asia.

Not too far behind Singapore, the next Asian bar to feature on the list is one of Bangkok’s very own. BKK Social Club, winner of the London Essence Best New Opening, ranks at No. 14, and joins the list for the very first time. The second Bangkok bar on the list, Tropic City, ranks at No. 24, also a new entry to the list.

FULL LIST OF WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS

Paradiso, Barcelona Tayēr + Elementary, London Sips, Barcelona Licorería Limantour, Mexico City Little Red Door, Paris Double Chicken Please, New York (New entry) Two Schmucks, Barcelona Connaught Bar, London Katana Kitten, New York Alquimico, Cartagena Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City Jigger & Pony, Singapore Hanky Panky, Mexico City BKK Social Club, Bangkok (New entry) Salmon Guru,Madrid Drink Kong, Rome Coa, Hong Kong Florería Atlántico, Buenos Aires The Clumsies, Athens Baba au Rhum, Athens Cafe la Trova, Miami Attaboy, New York Satan’s Whiskers, London (New entry) Tropic City, Bangkok (New entry) Kumiko, Chicago (New entry) Sidecar, New Delhi Tres Monos, Buenos Aires Argo, Hong Kong (New entry) Maybe Sammy, Sydney Swift, London Line, Athens (New entry) Baltra Bar, Mexico City Manhattan, Singapore Overstory, New York (New entry) 1930, Milan Dante, New York A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London (New entry) Zuma, Dubai (New entry) Locale Firenze, Florence (New entry) Red Frog, Lisbon (New entry) Cantina OK!, Sydney Cochinchina, Buenos Aires (New entry) Himkok, Oslo Carnaval, Lima Galaxy Bar, Dubai L’Antiquario, Naples (New entry) Employees Only, New York Bar Benfeddich, Tokyo Lucy’s Flower Shop, Stockholm Bulgari Bar, Dubai (New entry)

The awards aim to unite the global bar community, and recognise key bartenders, bar owners, and brands on an international stage.