World’s Most Expensive Medicine: Cost Of One Dose Will Stun You, Useful In Treatment Of Hemophilia

America's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved the world's most expensive drug.

World’s Most Expensive Medicine: America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved the world’s most expensive drug. The cost of one dose of this medicine named Hemgenix is ​​3.5 million dollars, i.e., Rs 28 crore 58 lakh. It will be used to treat patients suffering from hemophilia B.

WHAT IS HEMOPHILIA DISEASE?

Hemophilia is a genetic disease. There are several types, but hemophilia B is quite rare. In this, there is a deficiency of a protein in the blood of the person, which coagulates the blood. This protein is also called the ‘clotting factor’. If the people suffering from this disease get even a small injury, then the blood clots do not get frozen on their wounds and the blood flows continuously. A person’s life can also be lost due to excessive bleeding.

ONE DOSE OF NEW MEDICINE WILL GIVE RELIEF

According to the FDA, the Hemgenix drug will prove to be very effective for the patients of Hemophilia B. It may be expensive, but a single dose costs less than a lifelong treatment. According to experts, a patient in America spends 21 to 23 million dollars (Rs 171 to 181 crores) on the treatment of hemophilia.

At present, the FDA has not given information that how many doses of the drug will be able to protect against this disease. However, according to information, taking a single dose of this medicine for many years will reduce bleeding and increase blood clotting.