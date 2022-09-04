Home Remedies For Wrinkle-Free Skin: Wrinkles may be regarded as a sign of maturity, but that does not mean they are desirable. They are not a health risk, but rather an indication of ageing. As we get older, our skin thins, produces less collagen and elastin, and becomes less resistant to damage. The good news is that you can keep wrinkles at bay for a long time by using some simple home remedies. Here is a list of the top seven simple and highly effective home remedies to get wrinkle-free skin.Also Read - Shahnaz Husain Shares 8 Natural Beauty Remedies For Instant Fair Glow

7 EFFECTIVE NATURAL REMEDIES TO GET WRINKLE-FREE SKIN:

Egg whites: You can use this effective anti-aging ingredient in two ways : Mix one egg white with half teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of fresh lemon juice or use plain egg white and apply this on skin of face and neck. Let it dry before washing. Egg is rich in vitamin A. E and B, potassium, protein, and magnesium that reduces wrinkles and crow’s feet and tightens skin pores. Coconut oil: This is one of the most popular and effective wrinkle prevention remedy used since generations. Take some coconut oil and massage it well on a cleansed face. Do this every night before going to bed and you will wake up with younger looking, wrinkle free and radiant skin every day. Coconut oil stimulates collagen production and keeps the skin moisturized. Lemon and Honey mask: Blend few drops of lemon juice with honey and apply a thin layer on the skin for about 10 minutes. Wash off with normal water and moisturize. Honey keeps the skin soft and supple and balances the pH levels. Vitamin C and antioxidants in lemon are exfoliating and reducing blemishes. Together them make skin softer and wrinkle free. You can also use a diluted mix of this mask as a dab before going out or applying makeup. Banana and Yogurt mask: Blend one mashed banana with a teaspoon of orange juice and plain yogurt. Apply this creamy mask and the skin of face, neck and chest and leave for about 20 minutes before washing. This combination is rich in Vitamin A, B, and E and potassium that protect the skin from ageing and sun damage. Cucumber Juice: Make some fresh cucumber juice and apply it on the cleansed skin of your face, neck, back of hands and chest. Let it dry naturally before rinsing with water. Cucumber is rich in minerals and vitamins that will make the wrinkles disappear in few applications. Turmeric and Sugarcane juice mask: Blend the two ingredients in equal proportions and blend so that there are no lumps. Apply this paste on the skin and leave it for 15-20 minutes before washing. Turmeric protects the skin and along with sugarcane it slows down loosening of skin and remove dead skin cells to rejuvenate the skin. Use this mask once a week. Rosehip oil: Kings and queens swear by this wrinkle prevention method. All you need is 3-4 drops of rosehip oil and massage well on the skin until it is absorbed. Leave it overnight. Rosehip oil is rich in vitamin A, E and fatty acids that penetrate the skin and prevent wrinkles.

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon,The Esthetic Clinics & Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, India suggested that "Along with the home remedies don't ignore basic skin care such as toing and moisturizing the skin morning and night and drinking enough water. Get proper sleep and make sure you eat a balanced diet."