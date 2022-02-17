Mumbai: Yami Gautam recently took to social media to talk about her skin condition – Keratosis Pilaris, and mentioned how she is tired of matching the unnecessary beauty standards set by the industry and the beauty world. In an exclusive interview with india.com where she was promoting her latest film – A Thursday – the actor spoke in detail about her condition and how she has been skin-shamed often because everyone wants her to look perfect as an actor.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa And Ananya Panday On Intimacy And Relationship - Watch

When asked how did she come to speak about it, Yami said, "It takes time and experience to reach a point where you realise that now I can express an aspect of who I am or what I believe in. This is the time when an actor is not just an actor – you are an endorser also, you have brands, events, an image and a lot of things that you carry along with yourself apart from being just an actor. "

She said it was a photoshoot that made her speak her mind and talk about something that she had been struggling with so long in life. "That was an opportunity, a window (for me to speak)… it was my photoshoot, an expression of what I feel. This is something I have lived with since my teen years. I am used to people asking 'oh my God what is this, let's airbrush it, let's hide it, let's conceal it.' I can't do about it because there's a certain image and expectation from an actress or a model."

Yami added that what she did is how social media should be used and she loved the kind of response her post received where a lot of people resonated with her condition and appreciated her for speaking out. “Today’s the time, and it’s coming from the West as well, where actors are opening up about aspects that are very personal to them. This is the power of social media now. This is also where it can become something constructive as well. It can make people feel empathetic and good. The way people connected with me on that… there was nothing on my mind, I just wanted to simply share. I felt very good. I really believe in it.”

