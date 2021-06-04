Yami Gautam’s Bridal Look: Actor Yami Gautam got married to director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony on Friday, June 4. The actor announced the news on social media with a beautiful picture from the ceremony where the bride and the groom could be seen gazing into each other’s eyes. Also Read - Yami Gautam Carries a Louis Vuitton Bag Worth Rs 97k While She Goes For Outing

For her big day, Yami went to go all traditional from head to toe and wore a deep red silk saree and some traditional gold jewellery. The actor teamed up her traditional silk saree with a matching blouse and a veil that came in a golden border. Apart from the big choker and a long neckpiece, the actor chose a giant mang-tika and an equally big nose ring to wear as part of her bridal look. She also had a traditional chooda on her wrist and a beautiful golden kalire sparkling bright.

The highlight of Yami’s bridal look remained her big golden nose ring that is considered auspicious and essential in the Pahadi wedding rituals for the bride. The actor is from the hills and it seems like she decided to embrace all the wedding rituals of her culture. For Aditya, it was a simple white sherwani printed with a golden floral design that he styled with a matching turban. The couple shared their million-dollar smiles while posing for the photo and looked absolutely head-over-heels in love with each other.

Yami’s wedding announcement also comes as a surprise to many because there were no rumours around the two dating each other. Yami had starred in Aditya’s super successful movie Uri: The Surgical Strike that also featured Vicky Kaushal and it seems that they started dating while filming the movie.

We wish them the best for life!