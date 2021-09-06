Yami Gautam and her fashion game have always been on fleek. She never leaves a single stone unturned to mesmerise her fans with her epic fashion sense. Her recent photoshoot is a testimonial to this statement.Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Twitter Reaction: Netizens Enjoy Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s Equation in Horror Comedy

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and glam, Yami uploaded her pictures from the latest photoshoot. She looked elegant in a purple double-layered blazer dress. Her Instagram caption read, “Purple Haze,” with a purple heart emoticon and we cannot keep our eyes off ever since. She wore a beautiful long earring, shiny eyeshadow, finger rings with less makeup. Also Read - Bhoot Police Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor All Set To Fight Evil 'Witchkandi' But Quirky Comedy Takes The Cake

Check Out Her Recent Photoshoot

The Bollywood actress was wearing purple attire. Her double-layered blazer dress with golden patti and a printed golden print. She looks breathtakingly beautiful and introducing the concept of blazer wear as a dress.

Wondering the price of this outfit? We have you covered. This dress is available on the official website of Joskai Studio. The cost of the dress is Rs.20,720

With the bright colour and the golden patti, she decided to keep her makeup minimal and low. She wore a lacy earring, glistening highlighter, shinny eyeshadow, nude lipshade and contour. She left her hair open and in a side parting. For accessories, she wore golden thin bracelets and stacked her fingers with rings.

On her personal front, she recently married Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Her wedding ceremony was very intimate with families and just close friends. She shared that with a caption that reads, “ In your light, I learn to love – Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya. “

What do you think of this ensemble?