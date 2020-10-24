Yami Gautam is one of the talented actors in Bollywood who has a stunning sense of fashion too. She was a successful model before she stepped into B-town as an actor. She was recently spotted at Commerce center in Andheri, Mumbai. The Tinsel town diva appeared confident without makeup in front of the paparazzi. Also Read - How Yami Gautam Makes Kajal With 'Ghar Ka Ghee' in Quarantine

Yami Gautam was sporting a chick monochrome look. The diva was donning a black and white check print jumpsuit featuring a cold shoulder detailing and flared hemline. To complete her casual look, Yami opted for a pair of simple black slippers and kept her hair open. She was wearing a black mask too to reduce her risk of contracting COVID-19.

Though her overall look was quite simple, she managed to grab eyeballs due to her Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs. 97,271. This Neverfull tote bag is perfect for a casual day out and is spacious too.

For a natural look, we give Yami 7 out of 10. Did you like her OOTD? Let us know in the comment section below.