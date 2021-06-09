Mumbai: Yami Gautam‘s sister and actor Surilie Gautam was a perfect bridesmaid at Yami and director Aditya Dhar’s wedding in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from the bride and groom who looked ethereal in traditional pahadi wedding outfits, it was Surilie who took the internet by storm in her fuchsia pink lehenga. Do you remember her lehenga design? It is from none other than ace designer Sabyasachi. The same lehenga in green colour was worn by actor Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. Surilie Gautam’s who wore it better moment might have been accidental, but she was spotted wearing the pink version of the exact same Sabyasachi lehenga that Alia wore. Also Read - Yami Gautam Drops New Pic From Wedding, Fans Ask Why Hasn't Kangana Ranaut Commented Yet

For the wedding day, Yami Gautam’s sister Surilie opted pink Sabyasachi lehenga from the designer’s ready-to-wear bridal couture collection, An Endless Summer. Surilie’s hand-embroidered raw silk lehenga-choli featured antique ‘tilla’ border and was paired with a matching dupatta with signature Sabyasachi zardosi border. Also Read - Yami Gautam's Wedding Menu, Decor, And Other Inside Details: From Deodhar Tree to Mandi Dham



Surilie Gautam completed her look with a heavy gold choker necklace, gold kadas, matching jhumkis and a pahadi nath. Yami and Surilie chose to wear same nath on the wedding day. Her natural makeup and hair gave a romantic feel of her look.

Here’s The Whopping Price of Sabyasachi Lehenga

You must be wondering how much will be the price of Surilie Gautam’s lehenga that she wore at Yami Gautam’s wedding. This lehenga is priced at Rs. 2,45,000. The same lehenga has been worn by several celebrities like Alia Bhatt wore the lime-green colour. Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone donned the same lehenga in royal blue colour at Deepika-Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception.

Yami and her sister Surilie have been sharing regular posts from the wedding, and the pre-wedding functions. We wish the newly weds a happy married life!