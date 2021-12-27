Year Ender Retro Fashion 2021: Retro fashion can never go out of style. Time and style again, we have all seen the return of retro and actors acing the trend. From bling pants to headbands, retro can never go out of style. Fashion can never go out of style. Fashion keeps changing at the drop of a hat. Nothing lasts forever but retro fashion keeps coming back, time and again. Retro is not always shimmery or bling. Any piece can fall under retro fashion. From flowers to headbands to flared pants, 2021 has seen it out. It is now for a quick recap of actors who oozed the true essence of retro in their ensembles for various occasions.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Top 5 Bizarre Makeup Trends That Will Blow Your Mind Away!

Deepika Padukone With Red Billowy Sleeves And Stockings Also Read - Take Fashion Cues From These Bollywood Celebs Who Brought in Different Bridal Trends For The Year 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika Padukone is the epitome of grace. She looks elegant in any ensemble. For the screening of the latest movie 83, she chose a red ensemble from the shelves of the Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino. Her ensemble reminds of the simpler time, rich in detailing and colour pallet. Deepika’s attire consisted of a round neckline, billowy sleeves with gathered cuffs, and a detailed back. Along with this, she wore transparent bright red stockings, pointed stilettos, and a red headscarf.

Priyanka Chopra in Neo Ethnic Suit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has an impeccable fashion sense. She never shies from making astounding fashion statements. One of the most common fashion styles she goes back to is retro fashion. At the recent Diwali party, Priyanka chose a chic velvet suit set. It is a three-piece neo-ethnic suit ensemble from the shelves of ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Making it more retro-esque, she chose cool sunglasses and a green necklace.

Shilpa Shetty in Gold Sequined Pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty has the ability to pull off any ensemble with ease and elegance. For the promotion of her movie Hungama 2, she took the classic retro route. She chose a chic black crop top and paired it up with a pair of gold flared sequin trousers. The pants were from the shelves of British/Lebanese fashion designer, Nadine Merabi’s label based in the UK. It costs Rs 18,523 approximately.

Bipasha Basu in Bling Dress And Headband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Giving Halloween a disco look, Bipsha Basu chose a retro ensemble that will make your eyes pop out. She wore a sultry blue and silver sequined mini dress with a bling headband. Her ensemble featured a v-neckline with double-tiered at the bottom and sleeves that ended in three-quarters. Planning for a disco night? Take bling cues from Bipasha!

Alia Bhatt in Square Sunglasses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Climbing up the fashion ladder is Alia Bhatt. From oozing elegance in saree to rocking retro ensemble, Alia knows it all. For the photoshoot, Alia serves the perfect holiday looks. She chose retro fashion in colour-block ensemble. She wore a ribbed orange-coloured sleeveless bodysuit with a turtle neck. The ensemble accentuated her curves. She paired it up with high-waist pants. To make it more retro-esque, she chose square sunglasses.

Rakul Preet in Printed Bandana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet never fails to flaunt her sartorial side. She is serving a classic retro look. She wore a printed bandana around her head with big frames and tinted shades. She looked like a classic heroine straight out of the old days!

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Embroidered Co-Ord Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Joining the bandwagon of the retro queens is Nushrratt Bharuccha. She is acing the fashion game like a pro. Giving a cool 60’s vibes, Nushrratt wore a matching embroidered paisley halter top with flared pants. She finished the looks with dangling earrings. For a chill night to party night, take cues from Nushrratt’s ensemble!

Want to try retro fashion but not able to figure how to? Take cues from these Bollywood actresses!