We all crave a long undisturbed holiday along a beachside, wear favorite outfits and just chill. Beach escapes are always the best escapes. The water and the calmness always do wonder to mind and body. Like seasons change, fashion also changes. Celebs are seen making astounding fashion headlines by wearing monokini and swimsuits too! The beachwear fashion is now not just restricted to bikinis alone.Also Read - From Nora Fatehi’s Extravagant Headgear to Alia Bhatt’s Yellow Infinity Blouse, A Look at Best-Dressed Celebs of 2021

Are you planning for a beach trip next year and don’t know what to wear? We have you covered! We have curated a list of the best bikini, monokini, and swimsuit look for the year 2021! Pick your favorite looks! Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Other Actresses Who Brought Retro Fashion Back This Year

Disha Patani in Leopard Print Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Top 5 Bizarre Makeup Trends That Will Blow Your Mind Away!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha knows her fashion game quite strongly. She is known for her sultry choice of bikinis. For the hot season, she chose a leopard print bikini and raised the hotness quotient.

Ananya Panday in Sunflower Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is known for her quintessential fashion choices. She wore a sunflower printed bikini. Her bikini is one of a kind. She chose a black and floral printed bikini set.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Metallic Swimsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Who doesn’t like glam? Janhvi loves it! She chose a sleeveless holographic outfit to add glamour. Her monokini is a perfect beachwear. She said,” Sea salt spritz, metallic bangles and you’re good to go for a beautiful sunset.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Floral Monokini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, known for her quirky dance moves has set the internet with her bikini photoshoot. She wore a cut-out bralette with a plunging neckline from E.L swimwear. The ensemble was in flower print with a front tie-up detail.

Esha Gupta’s Printed Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha Gupta oozes hotness in all attire she wears. She has a unique collection of bikinis. The most prominent is her floral print bikini. She chose a colourful floral bikini. Posing amidst leaves, she looks like a forest queen.

Alaya F’s Printed Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya knows how to ace in any attire. Raising the fashion hotness is Alaya F. She was seen printed bikini and enjoying the sun.

Priyanka Chopra’s Classic Black Monokini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and sass go hand-in-hand. Can black ever go out of fashion? Priyanka will say no. she chose a sultry black monokini and wore a long thin silver necklace. Her cut-out monokini is the year’s favorite wear!

Alia Bhatt’s Tie and Dye Print

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is an epitome of elegance. She can pull off any ensemble like a pro. Her under the water bikini photoshoot is beguiling. She wore a tie-dye print bikini.

Malaika Arora’s Shimmer Swimsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Who doesn’t like to shimmer it up at the beach? Malaika is your go-to-shimmer-outfit person. Ditching the conventional subtle and plain combination of colours, Malaika chose a glittery and shimmer-filled swimsuit.

Who has aced the bikini game well? Let us know.