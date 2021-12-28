Year Ender 2021 Best Celeb Looks: The year 2021 has seen it all. From shimmer nude shade ensemble to extravagant headgear, Bollywood celebs made sure not to leave a single fashion stone unturned. They have consistently made sure to make astounding fashion headlines and flaunt their eloquent and quirky fashion sense. They have received their fair share of criticism as well for not adhering to fashion rules set by society. But what is fashion if not for trying new things with the hope of making it a big hit? Well, these actresses have surely hit the fashion target by wearing alluring ensembles.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: 5 Exciting Getaways in India For Couples to Welcome New Year 2022

Here Are The Best-Dressed Celeb For The Year 2021

For the promotion of Shershaah, Kiara chose a classic zigzag lehenga. From the shelves of JJ Valaya, the ensemble cost Rs 79,500. The actor teamed it with the embellished bralette with a chevron skirt – a black and white pattern. The ghera was pleated and had a golden patti border on the hem. She finished the look with a Valaya belt which had a golden logo buckle – classic style.

Priyanka Chopra Shimmer Nude High-Slit Dress

For the award ceremony, Priyanka went all out. She chose a custom-made Dolce and Gabanna. PeeCee chose a shimmer nude high-slit dress that featured a deep plunging neckline studded with big crystals around the neck. The full-sleeved ensemble was adorned with diamonds. For accessories, she chose bracelet and drop diamond earrings from Bulgari. The biggest takeaway was her huge gold metallic belt. It is one of the icon belts in fashion history. It was first originally showcases by Dior for the fall collection 2007. Several celebs have seen it like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Naomi Campbell, supermodel.

Radhika Madan in Black Infinity Top With Flared Pants

Radhika Madan never fails to ooze oomph. She always sets the internet on fire with her breathtaking ensembles and sultry looks. She flaunted a hot infinity black top in which she looked fierce. The ensemble was from the shelves of Jaywalking. Radhika paired it up with black and white pattern flared pants and a belt.

Deepika Padukone in Black Off-Shoulder Gown

For the screening of the movie, 83, Deepika chose a custom Gauri & Nainika’s black velvet off-shoulder gown. The gown came with off-shoulder detail and deep plunging neckline. Her black gown was cinched at the waist and flaunted Deepika’s envious figure. It also featured a train.

Alia Bhatt in Yellow Infinity Blouse And Lehenga

Alia Bhatt is rising up the fashion ladder. She is making the whole internet go all ga-ga with her quirky and chic ensembles. For the sangeet of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, Alia wore a yellow infinity lehenga and left the internet swooning. For the ceremony, she chose a stylish yet traditional neon-yellow lehenga. Alia wore an infinity blouse – upside down plunging neckline- with backless detailing.

Nora Fatehi’s Extravagant Headgear

Nora Fatehi exude divine sorceress vibe in Abu Jani Sandeep. Into The Light was her first-ever fashion film. She looked breathless in the ensemble. She chose an ivory white high-slit lehenga with deep neck sheer blouse. Her blouse was adorned with transparent beadwork. She chose ornate jewellery to finish the looks. To make it look radiant and extravagant, she chose a statement headgear.

Katrina Kaif’s Classic Red Lehenga

Katrina is known for her subtle and eloquent fashion choices. She married Vicky Kaushal in the month of December. For the wedding, she chose a lehenga that paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots. Katrina chose a bright red lehenga from the house of Sabyasachi for the big and important day. Her lehenga was filled with intricate gold patterns and embellishment. According to Sabyasachi’s Instagram post, her red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. She paid homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots by making veil in custom-trimmed with handmade kiran.

Patralekha’s Wedding Lehenga

Patralekha made sure not to leave a single fashion stone unturned during her wedding ceremony with Rajkummar Rao. She chose a classic Sabyasachi’s red lehenga with gold detailing. She teamed up her bridal look with net red dupatta worn over the head. The dupatta came with words inscribed in Bengali that read Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam which loosely translated to, “I pledge all my love to you.” As per Sabyasachi, Patralekhaa wore “a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day. Accessorised with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in 22k gold with uncut diamonds, pearls and emeralds.”

Hina Khan

Hina Khan had a power pack beginning of the year 2021. She looked like a boss lady in silver shimmery bralette with flared pants and jacket. All the ensemble were of matching shade. Hina’s fashion journey 2021 was very inclusive, from dresses to suits, she had donned all the hats.

