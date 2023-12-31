Home

Year Ender 2023: Barbenheimer to Girl Math , 5 GenZ Trends That Took Over This Year

As the year comes to an end, let us take a look at some of the trends that ruled the GenZ world and how!

As we complete 365/365 days, it calls for some reflections and following refractions in life. It is a time to look back and cherish the good memories, be grateful and learn from the things we decide to move on from. Mistakes, learning and some loving memories is what sums up every year. There is always something that will make us nostalgic, about the previous year. As we ‘slide into’ 2024, conversation about what went viral on social media or what’s up with the new generation will always prevail. Speaking of generation, GenZ was pretty “trending” in 2023. There were unique themes, ideas, words and trends that surfaced the age of social media. Some sure were bizarre, some probably made sense. From words like ‘delulu’ to ‘December not Demebering’ to ‘Girl Math’, and so on and so forth.

Let us look into some of the words, themes, and trends that became a vibe in the year 2023:

Delulu is the Solulu: This is a GenZ slang that turned into memes and way of emotion for some people in the sphere of social media. Delulu means delusional and solulu refers to solution. Therefore, being in delusion or being unrealistic or being in denial is the solution to everything. This became a meme trend on social media. Barbenheimer: No one saw this coming but two totally contrasting films got the whole world bonding over a trend. According to the Guardian, unlikely phenomenon that was Barbenheimer, a portmanteau of two films released on the same day but light years apart in terms of content (the films were Barbie and Oppenheimer in case you spent July under a particularly large rock). Barbieland – although not a new entry – also surged in 2023. Barbiecore: Following the build-up to the release of the movie, the whole world seemed to be painted in pink or should we say, ‘barbiecore.’ Do You Have ” Rizz”: Oxford University Press has named “rizz″ as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person. N.A.T.O: More than just an acronym, NATO represents a shift in dating mentality. Rather than fixating on a predetermined label or endgame (relationship, casual fling, etc.), Gen Zers are prioritizing self-exploration and enjoying the present. It’s not about where a connection might lead, but the unique experiences and lessons it offers along the way. So, why the NATO surge? Several factors contribute. Growing up in a hyperconnected world, Gen Z experiences relationships across diverse platforms and communities. They witness the fluidity of modern love, where labels feel less relevant than genuine connection. The pressure of traditional relationship timelines, fueled by social media comparisons, is also being challenged. Gen Z prioritizes their well-being and avoids the emotional rollercoaster of pursuing predefined expectations. Girl Math: It is a new trend that talks humorously about girls through processes to justify their finances or any other calculations that are implied in life. A classic example of girl math is when women have to calculate days and cycles for washing their hair with respect to events happening around them.

While these are just few from the numerous trends that buzzed social media, all the words and trends shall keep evolving from time to time and every year. It was surely a year of trends and social media!

