Yoga Asana to Boost Memory And Concentration

Under yoga, there are mudras or hand gestures that act as stimulus for the pressure points in the body. These points to many aspects of our health, mind, and senses. In mudras, there is a mudra known as Ganesh mudra. This helps to energize and balance both hemispheres of the brain. Practising this mudra builds connections between the different parts of the brain synchronising the brain waves. This synchronization of brain waves leads to an increase in the overall brain activity which can boost memory for adults and kids.

With the help of Ganesh Mudra, you can improve your concentration levels, whether you are a student, professional, home-maker, or retired professional. Yoga keeps your body and brain youthful by preventing the onset of mental disorders such as dementia, Alzheimer's etc. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares the benefits of Ganesh Mudra and how it helps in boosting memory and may even be practiced by kids.

Ganesh Mudra

Ganesha mudra is a sacred hand gesture or "seal" used during yoga and meditation practice as a means of channeling the flow of vital life force energy known as prana.

Named after the Hindu elephant God Ganesh, this mudra is believed to invoke his energy as the remover of obstacles. As such, practicing the Ganesha mudra is said to enhance self-confidence and provide the courage to overcome anything that is holding one back.

Formation

Settle yourself in a quiet, open place. Begin sitting in a comfortable posture such as Sukhasana (easy pose), Padmasana (lotus pose). Relax your body and prepare for the Ganesha Mudra

Technique

Bring your palms together to Anjali Mudra.

Hold your left hand before the chest with the palm facing outward and bend the fingers

Now grasp the left hand with the right hand with the palm facing inward.

See that both the hands are clasped. Bent fingers are hooked & locked.

Inhale deep and on exhale vigorously pull the hands apart without releasing the grip.

Feel the stretch along your shoulders and chest.

Inhale and let go of the tension.

Repeat 6 times the entire process

Now reverse the hand positions and again do the exercise 6 times.

You can practice this mudra for 15 minutes to half an hour daily for optimum results.

This is one soothing mudra, especially when practiced during meditation. Though it is advisable to do this mudra empty stomach if you are doing this mudra after consuming food then ensure that there is an hour’s gap after consuming food.

Yoga practices and techniques like asanas, pranayama, and meditation have a positive impact on the central nervous system, endocrine system, circulatory system, respiratory, cardiovascular, and digestive systems. Yoga boosts the overall development of the individual physically and mentally. It is can enhance memory, and other skills in children and increase creative abilities.