Yoga Asanas For Wedding Season: Shaadi season is here and so is the winter cold. Weddings are being celebrated with much zeal, especially after Covid-19. It is so good to get together with your loved ones and celebrate, especially when there is a wedding to whoop it up. No wonder you are aiming to be in your high spirits and keep glowing at every function. Whereas the continuous ceremonies, food and overbearing exertion can make you feel dull between moments. Make up is one way to create a glowing effect on the face, but a regular use of layered make up can take away the skin’s natural moisture and glow.Also Read - Wondering How to Keep Yourself Warm This Winter Season? Try THIS Yoga Asana

Rajesh Singh Maan, a Spiritual Yoga Guru and Sacred Sciences Teacher, popularly known as Acharya Advait Yogbhushan, founder of Swamarpan Foundation and a Himalayan Yogi Institutes, says that yoga is the only practice to align humans to their natural alignment and live life wholly in the most natural state. The body movements in yoga lead to proper blood circulation in the body and detoxification. The natural glow obtained through yoga beats all makeup highlighters, as the glow is not only external but internal too. A regular practice of “Advait Yoga series” can provide anyone with the finest condition of body and the mind. Also Read - Tips for Yoga Beginners: 5 Important Yoga Tips for Beginning Yogis

These given 5 asanas work wonders for activating the inner glow and show up like the real OG of Glow in weddings.

Vineet Garuda Hasta

This asana is also called eagle pose. It is a standing and balancing asana in which one leg is crossed over the other in the standing position, while the opposite arm is crossed over the other arm. This asana helps to build strength, concentration and resilience and hence, provides your face a calm appearance.

Nritya Veerabhadra

Also known as the warrior pose, this asana is performed by keeping 2-3 feet distance between feet and the body sinks down in a lunge until the front knee is bent to 90 degrees and the other leg is stretched behind. The arms are stretched straight upwards and the back is slightly arched. This asana works on the overall flow of prana resulting in improved skin condition.

Janu Sirshasana

It is a head to knee pose and performed in a sitting position where one leg is extended outside and the other leg is bent with the knee pointing away from the straight leg and the sole of the foot is by the groin. The arms are stretched outside touching the extended foot. This asana helps in the proper flow of blood in the lower body and opens blockages in the posterior knee. It calms the brain and stimulates kidney and liver, which leads to regulation of proper detoxification of the waste from the body. A clean system brings glow to your skin naturally.

Urdhava Mukha Bharadwaj

It is a sitting twisting posture where knees are bent in the sitting position and the foot of one leg is kept on the other leg’s thigh, the opposite hand grabs the feet from behind. This asana massages the abdominal organs and is great for any lower back issues. It improves digestive procedures and cures abdominal issues. A well-functioning digestive system results in clear skin and a vibrant personality.

Matsya Asana

It is also called the fish pose and a formation of backbends. Practitioner lies on the back and lifts the heart opening anahata chakra by rising up on elbows. It is also said in a traditional text that this asana is the destroyer of all diseases. It stretches the organs of the belly and the throat. As we know, acne and uneven skin is a sign of improper functioning of the digestive or respiratory system. This asana simultaneously works on both these systems, which results in a healthy skin.