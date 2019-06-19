If you work in an office, if you use electronic gadgets regularly, if you even possess a mobile phone, it is highly unlikely that you don’t have carpal tunnel syndrome. Carpal tunnel syndrome refers to a painful condition that afflicts the hand. This is a result of pinched or pressed nerves in the wrist median nerve that get inflamed and start paining when they are strained. Among the most common causes of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is the overuse of wrists. This usually happens when you are typing on keyboards, holding a phone and or due to any other injury to the wrist. If you suffer from conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, osteoporosis, hypothyroidism, obesity, you are more likely to suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome. There are some yoga asanas that you can do to alleviate the pain of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome or even to reduce the risk of it. So if you are someone who uses the keyboard frequently, make sure to do these yoga asanas every day.

Namaskar or prayer pose: Sit down and join your hands together at the chest level keeping your back straight. Close your eyes and do deep breathing. Hold the pose for 3-5 minutes.

Garudasana or eagle pose: Stand straight and put your weight on your right leg by slightly bending it at the knee. Raise your other leg and wrap it around the right leg. Your left foot should be pressed against your right calf. Raise your hands in front of you and bend the right hand at the elbow and wrap the left hand around it so that both the palms are facing each other. Stay in this position for a few seconds.

Gomukhasana or cow face pose: Stand straight and put your right hand above your right shoulder and extend down to the back. Fold your left hand behind your back so as to hold the right hand from below. Interlock your hands behind you. Feel the stretch in your wrists. Hold the asana for five to ten breaths and repeat on both sides.