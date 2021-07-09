Yoga Asanas to Regain Strength Post COVID

COVID-19 is basically a coronavirus infection that affects the respiratory system. In its first stage, it spreads in the mucus membrane of the upper respiratory tract, due to which cough, fever, weakness, etc. symptoms appear. The patients feel that they have a common cold-like infection but after 6-7 days when the infection spreads in the low respiratory tract and lung tissue then the conditions become worst. Breathlessness occurs due to less oxygen diffusion due to the destruction of alveoli and lung tissue, which then diagnosed as, ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) or acute pneumonia.Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Lost 41 Kilos by Eating Rice And Regular Workout

Many of the patients cure easily even with simple medical care. Because in those people the infection remains up to the upper respiratory tract only. Some people in which the infection spreads in the low respiratory tract, need hospitalization and supportive life-saving medicines and procedures e.g., Oxygen therapy and ventilator, etc.

Dr Sharadchandra Bhalekar, Ayurvedacharya, Author, Principal, GS College of Yoga, Kaivalyadhama Lonavala

says that the patient who recovered easily or who recover with medicine, both need proper rehabilitation to beat up the general immunity and efficiency of the respiratory organs. Also, the general health status should be improved after the infection. Considering the fashion of pathology of the disease and intensity of destruction of affected organs, we need to make a skillful plan of rehabilitation. Fatigability, weakness, loss of appetite are the common symptoms that may persist from 2 weeks to 6 weeks. Medical doctors give vitamin and mineral supplementations as a tonic and immunity improver. But to build up the immunity, some specific exercise along with lifestyle modification is needed for proper rehabilitation.

Objectives of ‘Post Covid Rehabilitation’ should be:

To improve the efficiency of both lungs and respiratory muscles.

To clean the respiratory track intermittently.

To improve general health.

To build a positive personality which can fight against virus in future.

Yoga therapy is one of the best tools in such condition which not only boost the immunity and general health but also improves the fitness of vital organs. Yoga can be applied in a progressive way of some breathing practices, cleansing processes and asana. Considering the condition of patient, the practices should be performed skillfully.

A post-COVID care program through yoga can be utilized under the guidance of a yoga therapist:

First stage management-

Just after the course of infection when the patient becomes symptom-free the next two weeks are necessary for rest. In that period instead of giving any dynamic exercise, it is better to perform the practice of slow deep breathing for 15-20 minutes this can be repeated 2-3 times a day. This helps to improve ventilation in all segments of the lungs. This also helps to improve the diffusion of oxygen inside the lung. In this period relaxing asanas can be practiced as under.

Shavasana

Lie down in supine position. Keep enough distance in between two legs. Both hands should be little apart from the trunk. Keep breathing slightly slower and deeper. One can follow it for 10 to 20 minutes. This can be done twice or thrice a day.

Makarasana

Lie down in a prone position. Keep enough distance in between two legs. Both hands should be folded in the elbow and keep the forearms one above the other so that the forehead easily rest on it. Try to inhale deeply as possible. This helps to open all segments of both lungs. The ventilation is significantly improved in this exercise.

2.Second stage management

After two weeks, along with the above practices, the person can follow the following asanas:

Bhujangasana

Lie down in a prone position. Keep both palms near the chest and lift the upper part of the body up to the abdomen. Try to keep breathing as usual. Hold the posture for 20 to 30 seconds and then rest in makarasana. This helps to increase the diameter of the chest and allows both lungs to fill significantly.

Uttan Mandukasana

Sit in Vajrasana. Keep trunk erect. Then take the distance in between both knees by abducting the thighs. Then raise both hands, fold in the elbow. Keep both palms on the upper back in crossed fashion. Slightly bend backward. Hold the posture for 20 to 40 seconds. This also helps to increase the diameter of the chest and lung expansion.

Parvatasana

Sit in vajrasana or any cross leg position. Keep the trunk erect. Raise both hands upward and join both palms above the head like namaskar mudra. Keep both hands straight and stretch the shoulder above as possible. Hold the posture from 20 seconds to 40 seconds. This stretches the later parts of the thoracic cage and increases the transverse diameter of the chest. Regular practice helps to build a healthy shape of the chest for better ventilation.

Side bending chakrasana

Stand with the erect trunk. Keep both legs a little apart from each other. Now raise anyone’s hand above and turn to the opposite side so the trunk will turn to that side. Maintain it for 10 to 15 seconds. Then do the same practice by another hand also. The benefits are the same as parvatasana i.e. helps to increase the strength of respiratory muscles and also improves lung capacity.

This program can be followed up for one month.

Along with asana the slow deep breathing and AUM chanting can be followed to improve the capacity of both lungs.

3. Third stage management-

After the improvement of general health one can practice basic asanas and varieties of pranayama to improve fitness this should be performed under the guidance of a yoga teacher. Along with the above asana, some other basic asanas can be followed-

Vrikshasana (Tree pose)

Stand with both legs straight and together. Then fold one leg in knee so that the surface of feet will touch to the inner part of the thigh of opposite leg. Then raise the hands as like parvatasana. Balance the posture from 15 to 30 seconds.

Setubandhasana

Lie down in supine position. Fold both legs in the knee and keep both feet together. Now lift the buttocks above as possible. One can support the buttock with both hands. Hold the posture from 10 to 20 seconds.

Katichakrasana

Stand with the erect trunk. Take enough distance in between both legs. Now abduct both hands up to the level of the shoulder. Then twist the neck and turn to one side as possible. Hold it for 10 to 20 seconds. One can follow it from another side also.

Too many effortful postures should be avoided for 3 months after covid.

Pranayama

The skillful practice of Kumbhaka under the guidance to be followed to improve lung capacity. Other varieties of pranayama like Bhramari, Ujjai or Anulom-Vilom can be practiced.

Kapalbhati

Sit with erect trunk. Keep the chest stable. Now start the repeated forceful exhalations. In between two exhalations the inhalation automatically happens. Do not follow jerky strokes for exhalation. The force of exhalation should be medium like the force for flicking the candle. This helps to clean the respiratory track. Regular practice avoids the congestion of mucus, thus helps to avoid the chances of infection.

Neti

This should be learned from certified yoga teacher. In this process water is drawn into one nasal cavity and brough out through another nostril. This helps to clean upper respiratory track .

Mantra chanting, meditation, etc. helps to keep a calm state of mind. They also reduce unnecessary fear and holds a positive attitude of mind.

Thus instead of plenty of practices, one can follow the above yogic practices regularly to boost immunity fitness so that one becomes able to fight with further infectious conditions.

(Inputs by Dr.Sharadchandra Bhalekar, Ayurvedacharya, Author, Principal, GS College of Yoga, Kaivalyadhama Lonavala)