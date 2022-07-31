Empathetic people are highly sensitive. This means that they are not only good listeners and understand people so well, but they can feel what others are going through. However, this is a trait of good and natural people who sacrifice their own needs to meet those of others. But sometimes being too empathetic can be quite overwhelming. While this can be a great gift, it can be also be quite disappointing. As, empathetic are a big overthinkers too, they don’t know when too switch off their mind and calm on their feelings, even when they want to.Also Read - Tension in Your Hips? Practice These 4 Easy Hip Opening Yoga Postures | Watch Video

They may also struggle with lethargy, fatigue, anxiety, depression, sadness and mood swings. Yoga can be a form of self-care for highly sensitive people. In some studies, yoga has been shown to increase consciousness and self-compassion. It encourages deep breathing, slows heart rate, increases relaxation, great for mind and soul. Practicing Yoga Helps in Focusing Inner-Self. This is extremely beneficial for highly sensitive individuals. We can easily become overloaded and overstimulated when we focus too much on the outside world. This can result in anxiety, depression, and a variety of other issues. When we turn inward, however, we can connect with our true selves and find peace and calm.

5 yoga poses for highly sensitive people

Hastapadasana: Standing Forward Bend yoga pose or Hastapadasana can help reduce stress hormones by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. Oxygen levels rise in this relaxed state, reducing muscle and nerve tension.

Balasana: Yoga posture such as Child Pose or Balasana can help highly sensitive people to focus on positive energies as well as relax and calm their mind.

Ustrasana: Camel Pose or ustrasana is a great yoga poses for releasing back muscle tension and increasing flexibility. This asana will help sensitive people who are in pain or discomfort due to long periods of sitting.

Marjaryasana: Yoga poses like Cat Pose or Marjaryasana help highly sensitive people improve their joint mobility and coordination while also increasing blood circulation throughout the body.