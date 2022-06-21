The world is celebrating International Yoga Day, today, June 21. Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram to share snippets from her yoga diaries. Masaba who is also a fitness enthusiast swears by yoga and her latest post is proof. The actor in the new post demonstrated an animal mode yoga pose.Also Read - Alaya F on Her Struggle With PCOS: ‘I have to Stay Fit to Keep My Skin Good And Hormones in Check’

In the pictures, Masaba can be seen nailing Bakasana pose also known as the crow or crane pose. Dressed in a lime green top and blue tights, Masaba nails the asana. Masaba's social media is replete with pictures and posts of her workout.

In the latest post, Masaba revealed that she has been trying to do Bakasana for two years. While we think she totally rocked the asana, Masaba says that she is not even close to nailing it perfectly.

She wrote, “My time on the mat is sacred. And I’ve been trying to do this Asana for two years and here we are. Not even close to perfect but baby steps. The Bakasana ( Crow or Crane Pose ) for me is a lesson in confidence & overcoming fear. Trusting your own strength,your core & arms and that you will not fall flat on your face.I love yoga for what it does not just to your body but also your mind. Happy International Yoga Day! 💚What’s the one asana you want to be able to do this year ? 😀 #internationalyogaday #worldyogaday #yogi”

Check out Masaba Gupta’s post on Yoga Day 2022:

As soon as Masaba posted this picture, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Sophie Choudry dropped comments and emojis.

Benefits of Bakasana

Bakasana helps in strengthening arms, spine and core. Not just that it also strengthen glutes and stabilises shoulders. This asana helps you makes your wrists stronger.