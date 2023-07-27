Home

Lifestyle

Yoga For Arthritis: 5 Powerful Asanas to Manage Joint Pain And Relieve Stiffness

Yoga For Arthritis: 5 Powerful Asanas to Manage Joint Pain And Relieve Stiffness

A daily doses of 15-20 minutes of yoga can help manage and alleviate joint pain. These easy-to-do yoga poses can help release stress and stiffness from the different joint areas in the body.

Yoga Asanas to Manage Arthritis Pain (Freepik)

Arthritis is a common problem that people deal with especially with old age. The knee joint pain is sometimes too much to bear. The stiffness and pain often make it difficult to even walk. Hands, hips, knees, lower back, arthritis can happen in all these areas. Swelling, pain, and redness are typical signs of the condition. While there are several treatments to manage it, yoga is one of the ancient practices that have been in use.

Trending Now

5 YOGA ASANAS TO MANAGE ARTHRITIS PAIN

Tree Pose or Vrikshasna: In this asana one needs to stand straight and keep the feet together. Then, fold one leg and place your feet on the inner thigh of the other leg in a perpendicular position. Inhale and stand in Namaskar position for few seconds. This helps for blood circulation and helps boost concentration as well as relieving stress. Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend: One of the best asanas to reduce belly fat. Sit upright with legs stretched out. Inhale and extend your arms. Try to touch your toes with your fingers and bend down to touch your nose with your thighs. Hold the pose for a few seconds. Be careful on how you bend. Bend and stretch only as much as your body allows to avoid any injuries of muscle pull Warrior Pose: This poses helps to stretch out the back, shoulders, legs, arms and ankles. It also helps to increase blood circulation. Triangle Pose: It helps to alleviate back pain, neck and relax spine and hips. Holding the position for few seconds and practising it daily can help to strengthen legs, shoulders and also helps to manage stress. Adho Mukha Asana or Downward facing Dog: This traditional forward bend can be restful and rejuvenating. Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps to work out imbalances in the body and improves strength.

Apart from practising yoga on a daily basis for mere 15- 20, minutes, good dietary practice and an active lifestyle also aids in keeping the body calm and soothes during the summer months. Not to forget, it will also help build immunity levels.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES