Yoga For Asthma and Lung Cancer: 5 Incredible Yogasanas to Ease Breathing

In India alone, more than a million men and women are affected each year by lung cancer. Lung cancer has the highest mortality rate in the world and makes up to 25% of all cancer-related deaths. Lung cancer is the second-most type of cancer in the world. Common respiratory disorder asthma is the cause of approximately 250000 deaths annually. Asthma affects nearly 300 million people all over the world as per reports published by World Health Organisation.

Severe air pollution which leads to poor air quality, smoking cigarettes, industrial dust, cold air, pollen and allergies are some of the most common triggers for asthma. It is especially dangerous for children to get asthma as they have smaller airways than adults. Yoga is a holistic solution for lung cancer in terms of better recovery and disease management. Yoga is also an extremely useful practice to reduce the symptoms of asthma. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares Yoga can help ease breathing if you are suffering from asthma or lung cancer.

Yoga Therapy

Practice these following postures after consulting your medical physician. Please ensure that you perform these exercises under the guidance or supervision of a trained yoga teacher.

Naukasana or boat pose

Sit on your mat with your legs stretched forward and keep your back straight. Inhale and lift both legs upholding them at a degree of 30 to 45 degrees. Try not to hunch your back and balance on your sitting bones.

Sukhasana variation

Sit in a cross-legged position with your back straight. Inhale and lift up your lower body placing your arms on your knees. The balance on your sit bones and gaze ahead.

Sarpasana

Lie down on your stomach and interlock your fingers behind your back. With an inhalation lift your upper body upwards and stretch your interlocked hands behind you. Do not let your feet lift off the floor.

Shalabasana Variation

Lie on your stomach with palms under your shoulders. Keep your feet together, and toes outwards. Inhale and lift up the right hand, and left leg behind. Keep your knees straight, as you lift your head and chest up. Exhale as you bring your torso down and repeat on the other side. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Method

• Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

• Straighten your back and close your eyes

• Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

• Inhale and fill your lungs with air

• Exhale completely

• Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take

6 counts to exhale

You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time. Hold each pose for 10-15 seconds and repeat 2-3 times. The ancient science and art of yoga also help you to build up the body’s immunity, improving treatment and the healing process.