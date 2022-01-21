Yoga For Beginners: 5 Asanas to Start With

Yoga is the start of an endless journey to discover your authentic self. It involves the practice of the mind, body and the spirit through chanting, pranayama, meditation, mudras, asanas etc. Yoga is for all age groups and provides you innumerable benefits.Also Read - 5 Immunity-Boosting Yoga Asanas You Should Try at Home
Yoga helps in better immunity, strength, flexibility, mindfulness, weight management, healthy hair, glowing skin and much more. While your journey can begin with the physical aspect of asanas, you should also ensure to engage your mind with pranayama, meditation and other tools of spirituality. Here are a few poses for beginners; they are simple and can be done by everyone.
Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 yoga asanas to start your yoga journey.
Balasana (Child’s Pose)
Balasana
Formation of the posture
- Kneel down slowly
- Sit on your heels and reach forward
- Stretch your hands and place them on the ground
- See if you can place your forehead down
- You can use a block if needed
Sukhasana – Happy Pose
Sukhasana
Formation of the posture
- Sit upright with legs stretched out forward & cross your legs one on top of the other
- Keep your palms on the knees facing up or down
- Back must be straight
Naukasana- Boat Pose
Naukasana- Boat Pose
Formation of the posture
- Start in Sukhasana
- Stretch both legs out forward
- Inhale and lift up your legs about 30-45 degrees
- Lean back so you balance on your sit bones.
- Start with bent knees but a straight back
- Arms can be to the side parallel to the ground
Santolanasana – Plank Pose
Santolanasana – Plank Pose
Formation of the posture
- Start in a prone position
- Place palms under your shoulders
- Put pressure on palms and toes to lift chest and stomach up
- Slowly lift up knees
- Align the knees, pelvis and shoulders
- Place wrists under your shoulders
- Keepyour arms straight
Vrikshasana- Tree Pose
Vrikshasana- Tree Pose
Formation of the posture
- Begin in Samasthithi/Tadasana
- Lift and place right foot on your left inner thigh as close to your groin as possible.
- Join palms in front of your chest in Pranam Mudra
- Lift it up
- Repeat with the other leg
Always start your yoga practice with a thorough warm up routine. This will prepare the body and the mind preventing any injuries. Along with these poses, you can also try Padahasthasana, Adomukhi Svanasana, Triyaka Tadasana, Hastha Uthanasana, Samakonasana, Dandasana etc.
Customise your practice according to a pace that is comfortable for you. As a beginner, start slow and bring your awareness to your breathing. You can follow a speed of practice that is fast, slow or medium. This totally depends on your own personal level of fitness and how comfortable you are in the poses. Apart from being highly customizable yoga is also very empowering. It will help you mould yourself into a routine of self-care. Yoga also harmonizes your mind, body and spirit for positivity, development and growth.