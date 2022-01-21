Yoga For Beginners: 5 Asanas to Start With

Yoga is the start of an endless journey to discover your authentic self. It involves the practice of the mind, body and the spirit through chanting, pranayama, meditation, mudras, asanas etc. Yoga is for all age groups and provides you innumerable benefits.Also Read - 5 Immunity-Boosting Yoga Asanas You Should Try at Home

Yoga helps in better immunity, strength, flexibility, mindfulness, weight management, healthy hair, glowing skin and much more. While your journey can begin with the physical aspect of asanas, you should also ensure to engage your mind with pranayama, meditation and other tools of spirituality. Here are a few poses for beginners; they are simple and can be done by everyone. Also Read - 3 Asanas to Strengthen Core Muscles, Recommended by Malaika Arora

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 yoga asanas to start your yoga journey. Also Read - 3 Yoga Asanas to Quickly Burn Fat And Get Toned Hips

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Formation of the posture

Kneel down slowly

Sit on your heels and reach forward

Stretch your hands and place them on the ground

See if you can place your forehead down

You can use a block if needed

Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation of the posture

Sit upright with legs stretched out forward & cross your legs one on top of the other

Keep your palms on the knees facing up or down

Back must be straight

Naukasana- Boat Pose

Formation of the posture

Start in Sukhasana

Stretch both legs out forward

Inhale and lift up your legs about 30-45 degrees

Lean back so you balance on your sit bones.

Start with bent knees but a straight back

Arms can be to the side parallel to the ground

Santolanasana – Plank Pose

Formation of the posture

Start in a prone position

Place palms under your shoulders

Put pressure on palms and toes to lift chest and stomach up

Slowly lift up knees

Align the knees, pelvis and shoulders

Place wrists under your shoulders

Keepyour arms straight

Vrikshasana- Tree Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin in Samasthithi/Tadasana

Lift and place right foot on your left inner thigh as close to your groin as possible.

Join palms in front of your chest in Pranam Mudra

Lift it up

Repeat with the other leg

Always start your yoga practice with a thorough warm up routine. This will prepare the body and the mind preventing any injuries. Along with these poses, you can also try Padahasthasana, Adomukhi Svanasana, Triyaka Tadasana, Hastha Uthanasana, Samakonasana, Dandasana etc.

Customise your practice according to a pace that is comfortable for you. As a beginner, start slow and bring your awareness to your breathing. You can follow a speed of practice that is fast, slow or medium. This totally depends on your own personal level of fitness and how comfortable you are in the poses. Apart from being highly customizable yoga is also very empowering. It will help you mould yourself into a routine of self-care. Yoga also harmonizes your mind, body and spirit for positivity, development and growth.