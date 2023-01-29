Home

Yoga For Bloated Face: 4 Powerful Asanas to Reduce Puffiness and Face Swelling

Face yoga: Here are some poweful yoga techniques to get rid of swelling, puffiness and bloating on your face.

Do you ever look at pictures of yourself and notice that your face looks unusually puffy? While we commonly associate bloating and the foods that cause it with the body’s stomach and midsection. The reason it is only because of dehydration as it can cause blood vessels to enlarge that can lead to water retention, especially in the face causing it to be puffy. One of the main reasons for your face to swell up is the high content of salt in the body. Salt tends to retain water in the body that causes puffiness. Mansi Gulati, International face yoga expert suggests ‘Your body should not consume any salt after 5 pm and every half an hour drink half glass of water to get rid of bloating’. Also, Yoga can be quite effective. Here’s a list of powerful yoga asanas that you should try to get rid of puffiness and bloating on your face.

4 Powerful Yoga Asanas For Bloated Face:

1. Lift face pose

Move your jaw slightly forward and curl your lower lips over your upper teeth. Smile, making sure both corners of your mouth are at the same level. Lift up your chin slightly. Push your tongue up to the roof of your mouth. Keep pushing hard for 10 seconds, then relax. Repeat 3 times.

2. Exercise with pencil lift pose

Move your jaw slightly forward and curl your lower lips over your upper teeth. Smile, making sure both corners of your mouth are at the same level. Lift up your chin slightly. Place a pencil or pen horizontally in your mouth, behind your canine teeth. Hold this pose for 10 seconds and then relax for 3 seconds. Repeat 3 times.

3. Mouth Wrinkle Pose

Touch the nose with a finger. Stick your tongue out as if trying to touch the tip of your nose. Hold for 3 seconds. Ensure both corners of your mouth are at the same level. Place both thumbs under your chin and lift the corners of your mouth with your index fingers. While holding this position, stick your tongue out and try to touch the tip of your nose. Slowly move your tongue to the right, pushing it out and up. Slowly move your tongue to the left for 5 seconds, then to the right for 5 seconds. Push the right side of your mouth with your tongue very hard. Hold it for 10 secs and then repeat the same on the left side 10 times each. Move your tongue slowly clockwise around your mouth for about 10 repetitions.

4) Curl pose

Curl your upper and lower lips over your teeth. Place your index fingers at the corners of your mouth and then lift up the outside edges, making sure both corners of your mouth are at the same level. Slowly move your gaze toward the ceiling, keeping the corners of your mouth lifted.