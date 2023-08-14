Home

Yoga For BP: 6 Effective Asanas to Lower Hypertension For People In Their 30s

Yoga is one of the best lifestyle change to make to lower blood pressure levels. These easy-to-do yoga asanas can regulate BP specially for people in their 30s.

Yoga For BP: 6 Effective Asanas to Lower Hypertension For People In Their 30s (Freepik)

Yoga For BP: Blood pressure has become a growing concern especially among the youth. People have started to develop several health issues right from their late 20s to early 30s. The sedentary lifestyle and the hustle culture keeps people on their toes but (ironically) glued to chairs and screen. The fast-paced world with dynamic changes every minute has also inculcated too much stress that has its implications on both physical and mental health. BP or hypertension, is a silent killer that comes without warning. It is no overt signs or symptoms but puts one at high risk of developing heart problems. Not just heart, people with BP also become more vulnerable to other health problems as well.

While there are few genetic factors at play, lifestyle choices also are major contributing choices. Apart from making changes in diet and exercise, yoga can be a great way to lower blood pressure levels. Yoga is a way to calm down the body and mind.

6 YOGA ASANAS TO LOWER BP

Child Pose or Balasna: This asana is a good pose to start your day to lower hypertension. The child pose helps to reduce stress, improve blood circulation and also stretch the spine. Sukhasana or Easy Pose: This is one of the easiest yoga asanas that will create a zen atmosphere. It helps to regulate breathing and relieves high blood pressure. Sukhasan is good to enhance body posture, back and neck as well. You just have to sit with your backs upright and your legs crossed. close your eyes and breathe in and out for a few minutes. Cobra Pose of Bhujangasana: Bhujangas is an effective yoga pose that stretches the spine, improves blood circulation and promotes heart health. With these asanas, one can find relief in blood pressure levels and flexibility as well. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides. Bridge Pose or Setu Bandhan Asana: Another good pose to lower hypertension in youth, bridge pose helps with brain health and regulates breathing. This is one of the best poses that helps with overall body fitness and health. From abdominal health, and anxiety to weakness, bridge pose can help with it all. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downward on the floor. Cat -Cow Pose or Chakravakasana: This asana is good for the back and helps to mobilise the spine. or this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

Practising yoga every day can bring a major difference in lifestyle. People, in their 30s should start keeping checking on their bodies and incorporate a daily dose of yoga. It will help to soothe the nerves, reduce stress, anxiety and help maintain a healthy blood pressure level. It is all about starting and it is never too late to start improving!

