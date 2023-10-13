Home

Yoga For Diabetes: 5 Asanas to Manage Spike in Your Blood Sugar Level During Festivities

Yoga For Diabetes: India is known for its rich cultural history and culture wherein festivals are celebrated with great emotions and sweet bhog or prasadam. With the sweetest delights all around diabetic patients, they must practise to manage their blood sugar levels. “Diabetes is a common and progressive global concern affecting over 40 million people across the world. Your glucose level can fluctuate during these festive days. There are multiple yoga asanas that a diabetic can practice and manage his or her blood sugar naturally,” Ankita Mahajan, Naturopath, and founder of Yogymummy.

5 Yoga Asanas to Manage Your Blood Sugar Level

Surya Namaskar: It improves blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity in the body. One who practices Surya Namaskar daily can have a better blood circulatory system and gut health. Bow Pose (Dhanur Asan): Dhanurasan strengthens your entire back and relieves menstrual pain in women. Diabetics can also practice bow poses to fight high sugar levels and control them in less time. Gut-related issues like constipation, bloating, and flatulence can also be fixed with this intermediate pose. Half Fish Pose (Ardh Matsyendrasan): Ardh Matsyendrasan is a half spinal twist that squeezes your pancreas and activates its function, i.e., the production of insulin, glucagon, and other hormones. This simple twisting posture works best for diabetics. Plough Pose (Halasan): This asan targets your hamstrings, rotator cuff, and spinal extensors. Patients with diabetes have to deal with insomnia and halasan solves the problem of disturbed sleeping patterns. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimmotanasan): This therapeutic forward bend can help lower blood pressure, anxiety, and headache issues in the person. It enhances gut health and promotes weight loss as well.

Ankita Mahajan also reveals that people with blood sugar issues should avoid chakras or wheel poses since the pose can rapidly increase the heart rate. She suggests regular intermediate workouts for middle-aged people and light workouts for aged ones with diabetes.

Unhealthy eating habits, sedentary living, and psychological stress are the top three factors responsible for seeding diabetes in a person. Practising yoga every day will help you manage your blood sugar levels which keep on fluctuating every day.

