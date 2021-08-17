Yoga For Digestion: 5 Asanas For Strong Digestive System

Yoga For Digestion: The human body is a complex and intricate system that is capable of wonderful feats. The body needs nourishment for its proper functioning. It derives its nutrients from the food and drink that we consume. Digestion is an important process that provides your body with proteins, fats, carbohydrates; vitamins, minerals, and water. To stay healthy, you need to ensure the smooth functioning of the gut. The digestive system breaks down nutrients and absorbs it in the body for energy, growth, and cell repair.Also Read - Mira Rajput’s Fitness Routine Will Make You Jump Out of the Bed and Hit the Gym!

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 yoga asanas for better digestion. Certain yoga asanas cleanse, stimulate, and encourage good digestive function. Vajrasana is the only asana that can be performed immediately after consuming food. Try to hold each asana for up to 30 seconds and repeat for 5 sets.

Sukhasana (Happy Pose)

Formation of the posture

Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out

Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh

Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh

Place your palms on the knees

Sit erect with spine straight

Dandasana (Staff Pose)

Formation of the posture

Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward.

Join your legs bringing your heels together

Keep your back straight

Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves

Look ahead

Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine

Relax your shoulders

Malasana (Waste Evacuation Pose)

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

Bend your knees, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels

Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor

You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer

Spine remains erect

Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Formation of the posture

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to lookup

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

Formation of the Posture

Kneel down and rest the pelvis on your heels

Keep your heels slightly apart

Place palms on your knees

Straighten your back and look forward

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips.

Simultaneously, arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight.

Do not strain your neck but keep it in a neutral position.

Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose.

To improve your digestion, avoid eating out too often. Opt for home-cooked meals and reduce spicy, processed food, or foods that are high in fat or sugar content. Include lots of fibre as this is good for digestion. Consume healthy fats for your quota of good cholesterol for your heart health. Drink lots of water to stay hydrated. With the practise of yoga, you can manage your stress, regulate your sleep, and train yourself to eat mindfully.