Yoga For Eyes: 3 Powerful Asanas to Lessen Eye Strain And Improve Vision Naturally

Do you know some yoga exercises work for your eyes too? You do not even need any special space to do these exercises. You can simply do them at your comfort.

Eyes are one of the most important but often overlooked parts of our bodies. It’s easy to take our eyes for granted, but if we’re not careful, they can be easily strained and damaged by daily activities. However, many people are unaware of the benefits of yoga for eye health. Yoga can help you reduce eye strain and enjoy better vision and eye comfort by combining standard poses that improve eye health with specialized moves designed specifically for your eyes.

Approximately 70% of adults experience eye strain at some point in their lives. The little screens of our computers are the most common cause of digital eye strain, as many people have jobs that require staring at a screen for many hours a day. Daily eye yoga practice can significantly reduce the blurry vision, pain, and dryness that frequent computer users experience. Yoga for the eyes is about relaxation as much as it is about physical movement. It is a set of eye exercises that are designed to strengthen eye muscles and improve blood circulation around the eyes. These exercises can improve your focus, reduce dryness and fatigue, and even relieve headaches and eyestrain caused by too much screen time. Eye yoga is an excellent way to maintain the strength and health of your vision and surrounding muscles. Practicing yoga daily helps improve ocular blood flow, relaxes the eyes, improves concentration, etc.

Listed below are few beginner-friendly eye yoga techniques:

1. Palming

Palming is great for calming and restoring tired eyes. Gently place your palms over your eyes and rest them there like a warm compress.

2. Focusing

Focus on distant objects to keep your vision sharp. Choose a distant object and focus on it until it gradually blurs, then switch to another distant object. Continue shifting the focal point every few seconds until you’ve worked on both eyes.

3. Eye Rolls

Rolling your eyes from side to side strengthens the eye muscles by providing better exercise than any dumbbell could! Simply close one eye and slowly roll the open one around 10 times in each direction (up-down, left-right, and diagonally) before repeating with the other closed eye.

Eye health is an important aspect of overall health, and it is critical to take precautions to protect your vision. Yoga for the eyes is a great way to keep your eyes healthy because it can help reduce eye strain, improve focus, and improve vision. Yoga for the eyes is a simple practice that can be completed in a matter of minutes. It requires little equipment and can be completed at home. To achieve the best results, it is critical to practice regularly and you can always consult with an eye doctor or experienced yogi if you have any questions.

(Inputs: Mansi Gulati International face yoga expert)

