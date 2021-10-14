World Sight Day 2021: One of the most precious gifts that we have is the ability to witness this beautiful world. It is eyesight that allows us to savour and relish the joys of life and we must take all possible measures to protect the eyes. Certain practices in yoga help in protecting and improving the health of your eyes through asanas like Halasana, Balasana, Padahasthasana, Shirsasana etc.Also Read - How Yoga Asanas Can Help in Curing Stress And Anxiety

Meditation exercises like Tratak improve vision, and reduce the chances of blindness and weakened eyesight. Pranayama techniques like Anulom Vilom, Kapal Bhati can help in the prevention of eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma. You can also include mudras like Prana Mudra, Surya Mudra and Vayu mudra regularly in your practice. Also Read - Are You Facing Trouble In Concentrating? Do These Yoga Poses for Improving Your Concentration | Watch Video

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar on the occasion of World Sight Day shares 5 Yoga exercises to protect and improve your vision. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Avoid Heart Stroke

Yoga as Therapy

Ensure that your diet contains nutritious food, and get sufficient sleep to protect your vision and improve eyesight. Following are some recommended yogic techniques for beautiful eyes. Practice these special and powerful asanas to improve and enhance your eyesight. As a beginner, you can start your practice for a minimum of 5-10 minutes a day.

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift your middle and lower back and drop your toes on the floor behind

Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible

The palms can remain flat on the floor but you can bend the arms and support the back with the palms

Bal Bakasana – Baby Crane Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin in Marjariasana

Place your elbows down flat

Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart

Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts onto your triceps

Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

Formation of the posture

Kneel on the yoga mat and place your hands on the hips.

Simultaneously, arch your back and slide your palms over your feet till the arms are straight.

Do not strain your neck but keep it in a neutral position.

Breathe out and slowly come back to the initial pose.

Pranayama Techniques

Bhastrika Pranayama

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Inhale and fill your lungs with air

Exhale completely

Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale

Tratak Meditation

Tratak is a meditation technique that builds concentration and memory and also improves eyesight. It requires you to focus on a particular object such as a flame, the moon, and even the sun. This method is very beneficial in curing eye diseases like Cataract, Glaucoma, and other related vision problems. It cures all your eye problems. Good vision can guarantee you a life that is rich and vivid in experiences. With good eyesight, you can also enjoy better athletic ability, enhanced hand-eye coordination, and improved learning. For a healthy brain function, you need the support of healthy eyesight.

Food for better eyesight

Consume foods that are high in beta-carotene. This is a form of vitamin A that helps with night vision and enhances your eyes’ ability to adjust to the darkness. The types of foods that are known to be beneficial to the eyes include orange-coloured fruits and vegetables — like sweet potatoes, carrots, cantaloupe, mangos, and apricots.